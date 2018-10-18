3 Spells To Perform On Halloween Night To Both Attract Love & Move On

Halloween is an ancient and sacred holiday and magic is bursting at its seams. Is it any surprise that, all throughout history, witches have performed powerful spells on this night? Based on the old Celtic festival of Samhain, it's seen as an spiritual divider between the lighter part of the year and the darker; a moment where we observe our world's descent into shadow and cold. Thus, the veil separating the living from the dead is made thinner, allowing the spirits of our ancestors to mingle with us. Because your ancestors and spirit guides have important messages to share about your life and destiny, you're inevitably communicating with them when you perform a focused ritual. If you'd like to take advantage of the closeness you'll experience to the next realm, these spells to perform on Halloween night will charge your heart with power.

While Halloween is a beautiful night to practice all sorts of magic, it's a particularly potent evening for love. After all, love is at the core of everything we do. It's the beginning and the end. Without love, would anything truly have much meaning? We're human beings who search endlessly for connection, and if we're being honest, it's our deepest motive.

Before performing your spell, remember to cleanse your space by lighting sage, palo santo, mugwort, or any form of sacred smoke.

To Attract True Love

Are you ready to experience the deepest, kindest, and most passionate love you've ever had? Have you been through bad break ups that have shaken your belief in true love? Are you ready for your heart to believe in it once again? You'll need:

1 Red rose

1 Red or pink candle

Rose oil, jasmine oil, or your favorite essential oil

Bath salts

Light your candle and draw yourself a bath. As the water fills the tub, add your bath salts and as few or as many drops of essential oil as you like. Whenever the water feels ready, submerge your body with the rose in your hand. Begin to imagine a soft, sweet pink light circling your body. Imagine the water infusing your heart with love's power. Start plucking each petal off the rose and dropping it into the water, imagining that your true love has arrived. What does this person look like? How do they love you? How much better is life now that they're here? Be as detailed as you'd like.

When you've finished plucking each petal, allow your bath to drain and allow your candle to burn all the way through. Collect your rose petals. Take them outside, and as you leave them with the earth, recite: "True love has found me and I have found true love."

Trust that the universe will bring you all that you desire. Remember to say thank you for this blessing once true love arrives.

To Deepen Love Between Two Partners

Has the spark dwindled between you and your lover? Are you ready to take your relationship to a deeper and more passionate level? Tie your hearts together with this spell. You'll need:

2 Red apples

1 Red or pink candle

Red string

Pen and a small paper

Light your candle. On your note of paper, write down your name and your lover's name, then fold it into a small square. Cut both of your apples in half. Take one half from each apple and arrange them together with your folded note situated between them. Take your red string and tightly wrap it around both halves to keep them firmly embraced, then tie it off. Go outside with your apple and bury it in the earth. Recite the words:

Our love is bound by magic.

Passion burns through us,

Kindness flows through us,

Our love is bound by magic.

Allow your candle to burn all the way through. Thank the universe once you feel the deepening shift in your relationship.

To Sever Ties With An Ex Lover

Are you still in love with someone you no longer wish to be in love with? Are you feeling tempted to let your ex know that you miss them? Are you ready to move on with your heart? You'll need:

1 Jack-o-lantern

1 Black string

2 Black candles

Tape and scissors

Light your candles and arrange them on both sides of your jack-o-lantern. Open the lid of the jack-o-lantern that you've carved. Tape one end of a black string on the edge of the rim and tape the other end on the other side. Your string should be balanced across the opening of the lid. Imagine that this string symbolizes the cord that connects you and your ex lover. This connection wastes your energy and prevents you from moving on. Whenever you feel ready, use your scissors to cut this string right down the middle. Imagine that you are cutting this cord and severing all emotional ties with your ex. Recite:

I release you from my heart.

You no longer belong there.

New love, I invite in its place.

A love that is true. A love that is fair.

Leave the jack-o-lantern outside your home or in your window. Allow the candles on both sides to burn all the way through. Know that this jack-o-lantern is protecting you from the ghosts of lovers past and guiding you towards a better life. You have finally been set free.