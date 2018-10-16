"Another sign is that you find yourself feeling more insecure or having anxiety like you’ve never experienced before," Chlipala explains. If you've noticed a significant negative change in your mental health or self-esteem, consider if it's stemming from your current partnership. Mental health can fluctuate for numerous reasons, so it definitely isn't guaranteed to be caused by your relationship. However, it doesn't hurt to take a closer look, because sometimes a relationship can impact your mental health in ways you didn't expect.

For example, if your anxiety is high, consider if it stems from worrying about potentially losing your partner. If you're feeling bad about yourself, consider if your partner builds you up in the way you need. "A healthy relationship should make you feel secure and at ease," explains Chlipala.

If you've noticed that any of these signs are present in your relationship, try not to panic. Chlipala stresses, "Communication is key. First you want to be aware of where you and your partner are different. Secondly, identify which of these areas is a problem." All differences between you and your partner aren't necessarily proof of incompatibility. Sometimes it just takes acknowledging your differences to get closer to being on the same page.

