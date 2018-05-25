Can you identify individual signs you're attracted to your partner? It's not as straightforward as you might think. When you have a connection with someone (even just a physical one), it can be difficult to explain what you're feeling at first. Instead of holding on to fairytale ideas about love at first sight or repeating the mantra, "When you know, you know," wouldn't you like to know why? I know I would.

You could just say that person gives you butterflies but LOL, are we in the sixth grade? The metaphorical butterflies you felt fluttering around your stomach back then were actually part of your body's fight or flight response when faced with intense situations (similar to an adrenaline rush). Turns out, it's the same sensation you have when you get nervous about delivering a speech or come face to face with a wild tiger. Your interpretation of this feeling depends on the circumstances, which means it's also how you knew — and still do — that you were attracted to someone. Researchers say the body redirects blood and oxygen from your stomach (which would have been in rest and digest mode) and redistributes it to your limbs in preparation for some deeply terrifying event, like talking to your crush.

Whenever I saw my crush in my public, my cheeks also let everyone else know the good news by turning bright pink. Thankfully, I've since learned to subdue this second response.

There are some things you just can't control, though. Jessica O’Reilly, sexologist and relationship expert, PhD, and host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, shared the top three ways you know you're attracted to someone.

Just thinking about them puts you at ease. Giphy "Thinking about a loved one reduces negative thoughts and the impact of negative feelings," says Dr. Jess. "So if you find that the thought of your partner helps you to cope with stress or frustration, it may be a sign of love." Where does your mind go when things get hectic at school or when you've had a rough week at work? If daydreaming about your partner when you're down makes things feel less grim, you definitely have strong feelings for them.

You feel safe when they touch you. Giphy Did you know that physical affection from a loved one can reduce stress, anxiety, and even pain? Dr. Jess explains that this reduction in pain is associated with activity in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (VMPFC) of the brain, which also responds to images and thoughts of a loved one. Researchers at the University of California, Berkley conducted an experiment in which participants tried to convey different emotions via touch alone. The results proved that gratitude, sympathy, and love could all be interpreted through touch. Furthermore, they agreed that friendly touch patterns — like holding hands — effectively deactivated stress-related regions of the brain. If your partner's fingertips resting on your shoulders really take the weight off, now you know why.