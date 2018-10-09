Is this ringing true to you? If so, then it’s time to start thinking about how to move forward. Greene says it’s time to do something hard and be honest. “It’s essential that you do some soul searching and figure out why the shift from being madly in love to wanting to run away. It’s time to start discussing your concerns with your partner."

As I said before, your partner changing doesn't automatically mean the relationship has to end, but it does mean you will both have to agree to put in the work to adapt to the new dynamic. Greene suggests calling in some professional help. “If you and your partner want it to work, seeing a therapist can be the best thing for you,” she says, adding, “It can help you see if the relationship is worth repairing or if ending is the best decision, no matter how difficult that is.”

The fact is that we all change over time, and that can really test a relationship. But the strongest bonds can survive that change, so if this person — although they're different from when you first met — is the person you see a future with, hang in there. If you grew apart, there's a good chance you can grow back together, too.

