3 Signs You Have Dating Fatigue & Might Need A Break

Setting aside time to go on dates regularly can be a fun way to get to know new people and connect with potential love matches. However, one of the downsides of meeting a high volume of people is that it's all too easy to get exhausted by the process. The signs you have dating fatigue are easy to spot, but unfortunately, they're also easy to ignore. So, if you've recently been on a mixing and mingling grind, but are starting to lose faith, it might be time to press pause. According to NYC-based relationship expert Susan Winter, feeling worn out by dating is normal, but can also present an opportunity to take a step back and re-evaluate your approach.

"It isn't the dating experience that wears us down, but rather, the lack of positive outcome," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Who wants to keep repeating a process that fails to yield the desired results? Frustration and self-doubt can quickly lead to defeatism, and this is when we experience true dating fatigue. We're exhausted by what appears to be a continual failure." Although it can be extremely frustrating to devote time to dating, and still feel like you're making no progress, shifting your perspective is key. The following signs may indicate that you could be suffering from dating fatigue, and it may be time to take a step back.

You Dread Meeting Someone New "If the idea of meeting someone new is repugnant and feels like an enormous effort," this is a sign you could be going on too many dates with matches that aren't a good fit, explains Winter. If the idea of going on another date sounds like the last thing you want to be doing, this is a red flag.

Putting In Effort Feels Like A Waste Of Time Shutterstock Even though getting ready for a date can oftentimes feel like a chore, according to Winter, it shouldn't feel like a complete waste of time. "When getting ready, leaving the house, and making small talk all feels futile," that's when you know your battery is low, explains Winter. Staying positive can be hard, especially when you're going out with people who end up falling short of your expectations. But don't let apathy towards finding a match become your new norm.

You Feel Burned Out If you're starting to feel more drained in general, even on days when you don't have a date scheduled, this could be a sign you need some time to recharge. "Get off the dating merry-go-round for at least three weeks, to a month," recommends Winter. "Just stop. Don't stress, don't fret, and don't beat yourself up."