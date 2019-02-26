I don't think it's spoiling too much to say that Abigail and the queen do, in fact, sleep together. I mean, The Favourite is often billed as a flick about a lesbian love triangle, after all. But knowing that Abigail sleeps with the queen doesn't ruin the film at all. Watching the slick moves she makes to get under the queen's covers (and the fallout that ensues) is why The Favourite is still worth the watch. Once Abigail gets in good with the queen and politics takes Sarah out of the picture, Abigail sprinkles flirty fairy dust all over her interactions with the queen. As a viewer, you're constantly wondering if Abigail's little hints are working and whether the queen will take the bait.

After giving her a taste she can't ignore, Abigail gets the 18th-century equivalent of a 3 a.m. "u up?" text from Queen Anne. And as is the case for anyone who answers a "u up?" text, the visit may start innocently enough... but everyone knows what they're there for. Queen Anne and Abigail finally doing the 'do is the salacious moment you've been waiting for and Lanthimos knows how to build up that titillating anticipation.

Recommended for: Anyone who was ever wanted to hook up with their boss and has had to keep their fantasy out of the workplace.

A lot's been debated as far as The Favourite's historical accuracy goes. If you didn't know, this campy, caustic story about a love triangle not just a funny, sexy, early 18th-century daydream. The Favourite is based on actual drama between the real Queen Anne, the real Sarah Churchill, and the real Abigail Masham. And the one historical aspect of the story Lanthimos got absolutely right, it seems is the sex and how sexual relationships between (royal) women operated at the time. So if you watch go watch The Favourite and find yourself getting off to any of these steamy scenes? Know that your masturbation fantasies are in good taste and period-appropriate.