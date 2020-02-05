For some couples, Friday night means it’s time to hit the town. Maybe it's grabbing a drink at your favorite bar, or heading to the club to dance until closing time. But then there's the other end of the spectrum: couples who look forward to the weekend so they can chill out together. Their ideal night is spent snuggled up in front of the TV, or chatting over a homemade dinner late into the night. If the latter is more your speed, then having a partner who's one of the Myers-Briggs personality types that prefer a night in is going to help make your ideal relaxed weekend a reality.

That's not to say that these types are 100% homebodies who don’t like to get out once in a while, just that they're a bit more introverted and are perfectly content with having some downtime where they can chill out and just focus on each other. Here are the personality types who are ready to Netflix and literally chill this weekend. (If you want to know your Myers-Briggs personality type, you can take the test online.)

INTP (The Logician)

INTPs tend to spend a lot of time in their head. This personality type is highly analytical and always working out some complex issues on their mental back burner. So, having some time to just relax, turn off their problem-solving brain, and focus on their partner is their favorite way to spend their downtime. Their perfect Friday night usually involves cooking a nice meal and then having a spirited debate or discussion with the person whose opinion they value you most, their SO. This is often followed by watching a documentary, paused repeatedly for them to explain how they would solve whatever issue is being presented in the film.

INFJ (The Advocate)

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

Nothing's more fascinating to INFJs than understanding the inner workings of other people. They find others endlessly interesting, so they love to have deep meaningful conversations to get to know people in general, and their partner in particular. So a quiet, tranquil weekend at home spending quality time together, chatting, working on a shared project, or silently reading one another’s favorite book is their idea of true romance and relaxation.

INFP (The Mediator)

Like INFJs, INFPs are very interested in the internal life of the people around them. They're highly idealistic and not only want to get to know their partner on a deeper level, but want to help them achieve their full potential. They see spending time with the person they love as an opportunity to grow and deepen their connection by improving their emotional intimacy. Because of this, spending time together somewhere they can relax and just chill out is the perfect way for this personality type to occupy the weekend.

Regardless of your personality type, everyone needs the occasional night in to just decompress and reconnect with their partner. For some couples, this is a rarity because they prefer more active and social pursuits for their downtime, while for others, like the personality types above, nothing beats a night in with your partner or a small group of like-minded friends. If it just so happens the latter type of weekend is more to your liking, that's great, do what feels best for you and your SO.