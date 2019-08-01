When it comes to finding love, some people truly seem blessed. Perhaps you have a friend who has been in one incredibly sweet relationship after another all throughout her life. Or maybe you had a college roommate who somehow fell in love with her soulmate during freshman orientation while you were still trying to find the dining hall. Rather than luck, this could actually be a matter of personality. Believe it or not, there are certain Myers-Briggs personality types that fall in love most often, just as there are some personalities that aren't quite as charmed when it comes to romance. Finding true love is never a sure thing, but having a personality that makes you well-suited for relationships certainly helps.

As an INTP, my reserved nature and fear of rejection isn't quite ideal for a person looking for love. Luckily, I found myself an ISTJ who loves me for who I am anyway. Not sure what your personality type is? Take the test to find out. You might just discover that you have a personality type that makes you better equipped for success in love than you realize, because having one of these Myers-Briggs personality types will definitely raise your romance game.

ISTJ (The Logistician) Shutterstock People with this personality trait are wise beyond their years. ISTJs are practical, reliable, and always responsible, which makes them the perfect partner to lean on (though it's possible that a partner may end up feeling careless in comparison). As well as being true to their word, Logisticians make wonderful partners because they seek compatibility and longterm satisfaction from their relationships. Oh, no, ISTJs don't hook up — they fall deep. They put their all into partnerships, and once they're committed, they'll remain a loyal partner until the very end. Sure, they may be a little stubborn, but that's just because they're looking for an SO whose values and interests match their own. Potential partners just need to understand that it takes some time and energy before a ISTJ is willing to reveal their romantic side.

INFJ (The Advocate) INFJs have one main objective in life, and that's to make everyone around them feel good. They're altruists to the core, and they believe that any action they take should benefit someone other than themselves. Selfishness is a concept they simply don't understand, which makes them an ideal support system. People with this personality type take relationships very seriously. It may take some time to get to know Advocates, seeing as they're extremely private, but once you've earned their trust, they'll make it their mission to support you, inspire you, and intellectually challenge you forever. Even though INFJs tend to hold their own feelings in, anyone who is lucky enough to bring an INFJ out of their shell will find themselves with a seriously devoted partner. INFJs have no tolerance for inauthenticity, after all, so the partner they choose is no doubt going to be someone worthy of their time.

ENFJ (The Protagonist) AlessandroBiascioli/Shutterstock ENFJs don't know how to love halfway — they tend to fall deeply in love, so if they're committed to a relationship, they're all in. People with this personality type take their romantic relationship to heart, and so they pursue partners that they see working out long term, not just serving as passing flings. But this isn't a selfish pursuit. Protagonists feel most at home in a relationship, and that's because there's nothing they love more than serving as a support system for others. They want to help their partner be the best version of themselves that they can be, so finding yourself with an ENFJ usually means having your own personal cheerleader (as well as your own personal therapist). It's difficult for ENFJs to find someone willing to be just as committed to and enthusiastic about a relationship as they are. However, it doesn't take much for ENFJs to feel content and once they find that special person, they'll be there to make their partner happy for life.