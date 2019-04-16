While dating apps are convenient, and meeting people out at parties and bars can be a lot of fun, when it comes to meeting someone really great I am still a true believer in the good old-fashioned set-up. For one thing, they come pre-vetted, and, if things go well, you know they are going to fit right in with your social circle — a major bonus. But if I'm totally honest, it's also because I love to play matchmaker. I am an INFJ (“The Advocate”), one of the Myers-Briggs personality types who make the best matchmakers, so really I just can't help myself. Not sure what your personality type is? You can take the test here.

While anyone can play matchmaker effectively regardless of their personality type, there are a few who are more inclined to want to play that role, and who have the natural skill set to make them more likely to be successful in recognizing compatible love matches. Whether that's because they are excited and engaged in the idea of finding love for others, or they are just naturally in tune to what makes people well-matched. The point is, if your friend happens to be one of these personality types, take note. Or maybe you find yourself constantly playing matchmaker to your friends and loved ones. In that case, chances are you are one of these Myers-Briggs personality types.

INFJ “The Advocate” Giphy The Advocate is a tireless idealist that loves nothing more than bringing people together around a common cause — and if that common cause happens to be love, even better. This personality type is perhaps the most natural matchmaker because they tend to see the best in people and what they have in common with one another. This personality type’s ethos around always doing good means that not only do they have the skills to matchmake, but their hearts are truly in the right place when they set you up.

ENFJ “The Protagonist” Giphy No one would blame you for assuming that the Protagonist wouldn’t be the first one to be worry about other people’s love lives, when they are typically happiest when all eyes and ears are on them. But there is just something about love that can make them happy to take a step back and let romance for others take center stage. Warning, though — they will expect to give a toast at your inevitable wedding. The reason this personality type makes such a good matchmaker is because they are very in tune with other’s emotions. It's how they charm and mesmerize people around them so well. It also means the have a keen instinct for being able to see when people are emotionally compatible. So, their matches tend to connect on a powerful and deep level.

ISFJ “The Defender” Giphy Defenders make good matchmakers because when they care about someone, there really are no boundaries. They are more than happy to get in there and meddle in their loved ones' lives — but only with the best of intentions. That's because not only do they want the best for the people around them, but they feel some level of responsibility for making that happen. One of the best ways they can do this is to find someone who can love and appreciate and have that person's back in the way the Defender believes they deserve. If that means getting in there and personally making it happen, then so be it.