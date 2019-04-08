4 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Matchmakers, So Reach Out To Them To Find Love

I love setting my friends up on dates — maybe even a little too much. As a... let's say, ”opinionated” Virgo, I have a lot of thoughts about who would make a great couple and I am not afraid to speak up and try and put two people together. And actually, not to brag (much), but I'm pretty good at it. In fact, I actually set two people up who got married. But then Virgo is one of the zodiac signs who make the best matchmakers, so really I can't take all the credit, since these matchmaking skills were pretty much written in the stars.

Seriously, though — while any sign in the zodiac is capable of setting up their friends on dates, there are a handful who have the personality type and intuition to make them natural matchmakers. You can usually spot them because they are the ones that keep (not-so-) subtly suggesting you meet their friend who you just have so much in common with. But hey, maybe it's time to stop resisting their their advice and give love a shot? After all, they have a celestial gift, and, when you put it like that, why wouldn't you want them to set you up? So, when you’re ready to meet someone new, here’s which of your friends you should turn to for the best matchmaking advice, based on their zodiac sign.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 - MAY 20) Giphy Want to find a soulmate who is ready to settle down? Trust your Taurus friend's advice. This grounded earth sign is one that really values security and living their best, most comfortable and luxurious life. So, not only have they honed their skills for picking out a partner that best suits this endeavor, but they want the same for their friends. After all, what better way to go through life than with a partner and couple friends to go on double dates and fabulous vacations with?

VIRGO (AUG. 23 - SEPT. 22) Giphy Virgos make for excellent matchmakers because they are basically the human equivalent of a dating app algorithm. This highly critical and analytical sign can't help but break down people into strengths and weaknesses, and so they are able to really recognize when two people naturally suit one another. Plus, thanks to their ruling planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, this sign can't help but speak up when they see a potential match either. So, if your Virgo friend is (not so gently) pushing you to meet someone, pay attention. They have done all the analyzing and cross-referencing that practically guarantees you two will be compatible.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 - OCT. 22) Giphy For Libra, life is all about finding balance, so it's hardly any surprise that they want everyone around them to have a partner who is their true equal. They also have a romantic streak a mile wide thanks to their ruling planet, Venus. It also helps that this personable and charming sign tends to naturally draw people to them, so they end up with a pretty vast potential dating pool from which to find you the perfect partner.