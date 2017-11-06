Once the holidays roll around, it truly becomes the most wonderful time of the year to sip mulled wine by the fire and deck the halls. Along with the holiday cheer, cookie swaps, Michael Bublé's Christmas album set on repeat, and wine bar hopping with the crew, many of us have a staple event at the top of our bucket lists to ring in this jolly time of year. That, my friends, is SantaCon. If you and your crew of elves, polar bears, Santa's helpers, and Saint Nicks are set to take on the city streets in festive fashion, you'll need to be equipped with several solid SantaCon Instagram captions that are set to sleigh all day long.

This incredibly fun holiday bar crawl is celebrated in cities across the globe, and some of them begin as early as the end of November. So round up the reindeer, grab your Santa hats and ugly holiday sweaters, and get ready for a day filled with beer and Santas (quite literally) everywhere you look. Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list this year, here are 29 captions for SantaCon that’ll sparkle brighter than your Christmas tree. (You can thank me later.)

1. "It's all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list."

2. “Next year I could be just as good, if you'll check off my Christmas list.” — Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby”

3. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

4. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas... but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red."

5. "Santa cutie, and hurry down the chimney tonight.” — Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby”

6. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

7. "It's the most wonderful time to drink beer."

8. "One day of coal. 364 days of fun. I'll take my chances."

9. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." — Bing Crosby, "White Christmas"

10. "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11. "I destroyed your other gifts, because I'm the only one you need."

12. "I should be playing in the winter snow, but I’mma be under the mistletoe with you." — Justin Bieber, "Mistletoe"

13. "Keep calm and SantaCon on."

14. “Feeling Christmas all around, and I'm trying to play it cool.” — Ariana Grande, “Santa Tell Me”

15. "As long as we have wine, the holidays will be fine."

16. "Santa baby, forgot to mention one little thing, a ring. I don't mean on the phone." — Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby"

17. "I want something that lasts forever. So kiss me on this cold December night." — Michael Bublé, "Cold December Night"

18. "Been an awful good girl, Santa baby." — Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby"

19. "Come and trim my Christmas tree, with some decorations bought at Tiffany's." — Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby"

20. "Santa can you hear me? I signed my letter that I sealed with a kiss." — Britney Spears, "My Only Wish (This Year)"

21. "I really hope that you're on your way with something special for me in your sleigh." — Britney Spears, "My Only Wish (This Year)"

22. "Here's to spiked eggnog, mistletoe smooches, tacky sweaters.”

23. "Eat, drink, and be merry."

24. "’Christmas is too sparkly,’ said no one ever."

25. "Sippin' eggnog, with a little sprinkle of vanilla." — Justin Bieber ft. Busta Rhymes, "Drummer Boy"

26. "There's snow place like SantaCon."

27. "Where are my reindeer at?"

28. "Spiked with cheer."

29. "Get ready for elfies all day."