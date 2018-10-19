29 Pizza Puns For Instagram That Are So Cheesy, They'll Steal A Pizza Your Heart

I don't know anyone who doesn't like pizza. Sure, favorite toppings, sauces, and cheeses vary from person to person, but I truly believe there is a pizza out there for everyone. So, with National Pizza month occurring in October, now couldn't be a better time to celebrate by snapping a selfie with a cheesy slice, and using some pizza puns for Instagram captions.

Let's be honest: Pizza is the perfect meal to grab for a low-key girls' night in watching movies, and it certainly never disappoints when you're leaving the bar with your friends and want some cheesy goodness. (Seriously, though: The dollar slices in New York City are the real deal.) And even though my absolute favorite pizza in the entire world is an upside-down slice from Pizza Suprema in NYC, I can't deny that Chicago has pretty spectacular deep dish.

So, when you're enjoying your next slice with your home slices, don't forget to snap a pic with all of that cheesy goodness and post it on the 'Gram with any of these 29 pizza puns. After all, you don't have time to waste coming up with your own caption — you have pizza to enjoy!

1. "I pray to cheesus crust." — Unknown

2. "Take it. Take another little pizza my heart now, baby." — Unknown

3. "You want a pizza me?" — Unknown

4. "Slice, slice baby!" — Unknown

5. "In pizza we crust." — Unknown

6. "Pizzachu! I cheese you." — Unknown

7. "No matter how you slice it, a pizza pun would be cheesy." — Unknown

8. "Only a weirdough doesn't like pizza." — Unknown

9. "You are my home slice." — Unknown

10. "You've stolen a pizza my heart." — Unknown

11. "Seven days without pizza makes one weak." — Unknown

12. "While in Italy, I want to see the leaning tower of pizza." — Unknown

13. "Look, it's the leaning tower of Cheeza!" — A Goofy Movie

14. "It's slice to meet you." — Unknown

15. "The only love triangle I want is a slice of pizza." — Unknown

16. "I love you, hot or cold." — Unknown

17. "I love you. Was that too cheesy?" — Unknown

18. "Do you fancy a pizza me?" — Unknown

19. "Can you buy me a pizza? I'm trying to save money. I knead the dough." — Unknown

20. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you." — Unknown

21. "Pie don't you crust me?" — Unknown

22. "Olive the gouda thyme we had together." — Unknown

23. "I pepper-only have eyes for you." — Unknown

24. "I must be pizza, because everyone wants a slice of me." — Unknown

25. "You sure are a pizza work." — Unknown

26. "I must be a hipster, because I ate my pizza before it was cool." — Unknown

27. "No matter how you slice it, we make a great combination." — Unknown

28. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown

29. "My pizza can't be topped!" — Unknown