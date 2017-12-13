25 Instagram Captions For Pizza Pictures That'll Steal A Pizza Your Heart

Have you ever wanted something sweet but spicy and cheesy, while also mercilessly sprinkled with a ton of veggies? There’s a pizza for that. Pizza caters to our indecisive tastebuds, and there are even places we can walk in and create our own personal ones. And since those babies are a reflection of the foodie artist in us all, we have to post them and find the perfect Instagram captions for pizza pictures. For the sake of pizza, just do it, and you will have a cheesy ever after.

Some of the most laid-back and memorable moments of our lives can be traced back to a slice of pizza — maybe even a whole pizza if you get down like that. From a young age, we were introduced to the convenient dish, and since then, it has held a special place in our hearts, nestled under a blanket of mozzarella cheese.

The bond a person has with their favorite type of pizza is unparalleled. It’s serious business, and messing with someone’s pizza is the equivalent of tampering with someone’s pride and joy. I'm pretty sure there have been wars started over that kind of stuff. Totally kidding... sort of. But seriously, if you seem to consume more pizza than air these days, take a bite out of some of these caption options to fully describe your love.

1. "There's no better feeling in the whole world than a warm pizza box on your lap." — Kevin James

2. "Roses are red, pizza sauce is, too. I order a large, and none of it's for you." — Unknown

3. "That was one of the best pizzas I have ever eaten in my life. The cheese was so good it made me faint." — Elvis Presley

4. "The secret ingredient is always cheese." — Unknown

5. "Every pizza is a personal pizza if try hard and believe in yourself." — Bill Murray

6. "Problems come and go. Pizza is forever." — Unknown

7. “My love is pizza shaped. Won’t you have a slice? It’s circular, so there’s enough to go around." — Dora J. Arod

8. “Those pizzas I ate were for medicinal purposes.” — Amy Neftzger

9. “Life is mostly pain and struggle; the rest is love and deep dish pizza.” — Benedict Smith

10. “I love pizza, meaning: Even when I’m in the middle of eating pizza, I wish I were eating pizza.” — Jandy Nelson

11. “But magic is like pizza: even when it's bad, it's pretty good.” — Neil Patrick Harris

12. “I'd rather have leftover pizza than leftover feelings.” — Sarah Burgess

13. "Surround yourself with pizza, not negativity." — Unknown

14. "Keep calm and eat pizza." — Unknown

15. “I want to live in a world where the need for pizza belittles that of war.” ― Jason Barnett

16. "Sugar, spice and a large pizza slice." — Unknown

17. "Pizza makes me think that anything is possible." — Henry Rollins

18. "I would never win an award for not loving pizza." — Dwayne Johnson

19. "I love pizza. I want to marry it, but it would just be to eat her family at the wedding." — Mike Birbiglia

20. "You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six." — Yogi Berra

21. "In crust we trust." — Unknown

22. "Pizza is the only love triangle I ever want." — Unknown

23. "The perfect lover is one who turns into a pizza at 4:00 a.m." — Charles Pierce

24. "Wise men say, ‘Forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for late pizza.’" — Michelangelo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

25. "I will never sit around an wait for a man unless he is delivering a pizza." — Unknown

Us pizza entrepreneurs may not have it all, but a box will suffice. Just because we prefer things by the slice, that doesn't mean we don't get the big picture.