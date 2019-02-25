29 Instagram Captions For Your 29th Birthday, Because Your 20s Has Been A Great Ride

Your 29th birthday is a special one. It marks the end of a great chapter, and the start of a new one. One thing is for sure: Your 20s took you through a lot of personal growth. Maybe you graduated from college, moved to a new city, met the love of your life, or got married and started a family. Whatever your 20s had in store for you, you plan on wrapping up this decade with a celebration for the books. And even though turning 29 may seem bittersweet, you deserve to embrace every second of it — and take a ton of pictures, too. Here are 29 Instagram captions for your 29th birthday, so you can ring in this final year of an incredible decade.

The way I see it, you really shouldn't spend your 29th year fearing that unknown factor of the future. Each decade is beautifully unique in its own way, and you have a lot to look forward to in your 30s. So, for your 29th birthday, you owe it to yourself to go out and do all of the things that you promised yourself you would do in your 20s.

Grab your besties, and prepare for a celebration for the books. You deserve to have the most memorable birthday yet.

1. "Go shorty, it's your birthday. We gonna party like it's your birthday." — 50 Cent, "In Da Club"

2. "Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you."

3. "Today is the oldest you've ever been and the youngest you'll ever be again." — Eleanor Roosevelt

4. "Keep calm and happy birthday to me."

5. "On this day, a queen was born."

6. "29... Sh*t's getting real."

7. "Move over, coffee, today is a day for champagne."

8. "However old I am now is the new 25."

9. "Gonna party like it's my birthday... because it is."

10. "Having my confetti cake and eating it, too."

11. "Make it pop, like pink champagne." — Ariana Grande, "Pink Champagne"

12. "Here's to 21 years (with another 8 years of experience)."

13. "Throw some glitter, make it rain." — Kesha, "Blow"

14. "I'm too fabulous for one day. That's why I celebrate a birth week instead."

15. "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

16. "When your cake matches your vibes."

17. "Enjoying this year like it's the last year of my 20s... because it is."

18. "Why limit 'happy' to just a day?"

19. "If the question is glitter, the answer is always yes."

20. "My birthday's always a gouda time with this crew."

21. "Turn my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style"

22. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes."

23. "This birthday's a piece of cake."

24. "Never too old for ice cream cake."

25. "Just here for the cake."

26. "Today is gonna be a good day. Don't care what anybody else say." — DNCE, "Good Day"

27. "I'm not getting older, I'm just increasing in value."

29. "Happy first 29th birthday to me!"