Congratulations! You've officially arrived at the best part of the week: the weekend. You've spent Monday through Friday working your butt off with a cup of coffee in hand, and now you have two free days to do whatever you please with. Most of us can agree that Saturday is truly awesome, but sometimes, there are mixed reviews about Sunday. Don't let a good day be spoiled by the fear of having to go back to work or school on Monday. Instead, embrace the day with tons of activities that are made for the 'Gram with Instagram captions for Sunday Funday pics.

Your idea of a solid Sunday may consist of sleeping in and meeting your squad for brunch at a trendy spot. From there, you can do whatever you want. You can go to the park with your fur baby to play and picnic, or you and your crew can hit up an Insta-worthy museum to snap a few vibrant selfies. When the day of the week literally rhymes with "fun day," it's basically mandatory to have the most awesome day possible.

Plus, the fun you have on Sunday will help you power through another work week — especially if you post your epic day on Instagram using any of these 29 captions about Sunday.

1. "A Sunday well-spent brings a week of content."

2. "Refueling for another great week ahead."

3. "Who's ready for Sunday-gotta-make-this-count-the-weekend's-almost-over-Funday?"

4. "Time to Sunday Funday."

5. "And let us never forget the best day of the week... Sunday Funday."

6. "Let's do what we love and do a lot of it." — Marc Jacobs

7. "My definition of Sunday Funday is do nothing and chill."

8. "Life should be paused on Sunday mornings."

9. "Sunday Funday vibes only."

10. "Sundays are made for sipping rosé with the besties."

11. "Sundays are meant to be fun days."

12. "Out with my Sunday Funday crew."

13. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come"

14. "And on Sundays, we do nothing."

15. "On Sundays, we wear our cozy pants."

16. "Sunbae."

17. "This is your Sunday evening reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you."

18. "Hello, Sunday."

19. "Sunday's a Funday until you realize tomorrow's Monday."

20. "There's no better feeling than waking up and realizing you can go back to sleep."

21. "Ain't got time for lazy Sunday when I have Sunday Funday."

22. "I love it when the coffee kicks in and I realize what an adorable badass I'm going to be today."

23. "On Sundays, my coffee is recreational."

24. "A girl and her bed on a Sunday is an endless love affair."

25. "This is where the fun stuff happens."

26. "If you obey all of the rules, you miss all of the fun." — Katharine Hepburn

27. "I decided to be the girl who has Sunday Funday rather than the Sunday scaries."

28. "No scaries here."

29. "Brunch so hard mimosas wanna find me."