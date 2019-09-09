There are likely a lot of little things your partner does to let you know they're thinking about you. Maybe they come home early to surprise you with your favorite meal, or maybe they replace that busted lightbulb you keep forgetting to fix. Whatever the gesture may be, however big or small, nothing goes unnoticed and you're super grateful. One of your favorite things they do is bring you home a bouquet of flowers just because, so obviously you need to have Instagram captions for flowers from your partner on deck to document the moment.

You've always appreciated how thoughtful your partner is, but the flowers take things to the next level. They're not trying to impress you and they don't want anything in return — they just want to brighten up your day because they love you that much and they want to see you smile, no holiday necessary.

Whenever they do something cute like bring you home a bouquet of flowers, all you want to do — besides give them a big ole' kiss — is post about it on Instagram so all of your best friends can see just how amazing your partner is. Here are some captions to help you memorialize those precious moments.

Shutterstock

1. "April showers may bring May flowers, but you bring me flowers year-round. And I love you for it."

2. "Love in the air. Flowers in my hair."

3. "Our love is in full bloom."

4. "Oopsy daisy."

5. "Just blooming with love for you."

6. "I love you a lily more every single day."

7. "Once and floral, I've made up my mind. You really are the best partner ever."

8. "Damndelion, you're looking fine."

9. "Putting the petal to the metal."

10. "What's the occasion, you ask? Well, if there was one I definitely 'rose' to it."

Shutterstock

11. "A peony for your thoughts."

12. "There's not a daisy that goes by where I don't think of you."

13. "Here comes the sunflower."

14. "What in carnation is going on here?"

15. "Thistle be the best day ever."

16. "Hey you! You grow girl."

17. "When in doubt, add flowers."

18. "I must have flowers, always, and always." — Claude Monet

19. "[Insert your partner's pronoun here] hadn't botany flowers for me lately, so this was a nice surprise."

20. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Lord Tennyson

21. "They say that happiness blooms from within, but have they ever received a surprise bouquet from their partner?"

22. "Flowers can't solve all problems, but they're a great start."

23. "I love you tulip much."

24. "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." — Henri Matisse

25. "What do you say you put your tulips on my tulips?"

26. "I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck." — Emma Goldman

27. "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion!"

28. "It seems like every day, our love blossoms even more."

29. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. You're like my favorite flower, because I'll always pick you."