29 Funny Quotes About Dating That Making Love A Laughing Matter

Whether you're single as a Pringle or paired up like a Kit Kat, sometimes you just need to giggle about your love life. And while meeting new people and connecting with cuties can be fun, going on a million dates can begin to feel lackluster. However, if you're in the mood for some romantic comedy (see what I did there?), these funny quotes about dating will make you live and laugh about falling in love.

Maybe you just got ghosted for the millionth time, or you're struggling to connect with the person you've been seeing. Regardless, it's not always easy to stay positive about dating. While you never want to make a joke a someone's expensive (making fun of others is the least funny thing ever), shrugging your shoulders and embracing the humor of a situation can be the best thing you can do. Not to sound like a wooden plaque at your grandmother's house, but taking a moment to laugh every day can be a super important practice. And hearing anecdotes from people going through the same thing as you? Well, that's just the comedic icing on top.

If you're looking to smile today, these 29 quotes about dating make falling in love a laughing matter.

Shutterstock

When you're single and stellar. 1. “My love life is like a piece of Swiss cheese; most of it’s missing, and what’s there stinks.” — Joan Rivers 2. “I think the thing to remember when you’re looking for true love is just keep your hopes up. ‘Cause you never know, you could round a corner and bump into Mr. You Might Do.” — Anita Wise 3. “I’m happy with my relationship status: I’m about to get married. I just don’t know to who yet.” — Kellye Howard 4. "I thought I was promiscuous, but it turns out I was just thorough." — Russell Brand 5. "If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?" — Lily Tomlin 6. "I'm dropping hints that I'm single. I'm single." — Kim Kardashian 7. “I wish there were an online dating website for people who hate online dating.” — Unknown 8. "I say I want to have sex with nobody." — Lisa Vanderpump 9. "Everything I buy is vintage and smells funny. Maybe that’s why I don’t have a boyfriend." — Lucy Liu

On finding the one. 10. "You wanna be a grown-*ss woman? Stop dating skaters. They're sexy on the outside, malt liquor on the inside." — Ali Wong 11. "There's a difference between like and love. Because, I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack." Bianca from 10 Things I Hate About You 12. "Do you have like a first date outfit I could borrow? Like, I don't know, a pair of cargo pants?" — Leslie Knope 13. "I already feel fed up with boys and I haven't even had anything to do with them yet." — Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging 14. "He was so good at texting but our real conversations vexed me." — The Prettiots 15. “One guy said he ‘used to be in a band.’ I was like, ‘that’s not an occupation.'” — Julie Klausner 16. "Save a boyfriend for a rainy day — and another, in case it doesn’t rain." — Mae West 17. "To find a prince, you gotta kiss some toads." — Foxy Brown 18. "When choosing sexual partners, remember: Talent is not sexually transmittable." — Tina Fey. 19. "It’s the 21st century. I don’t need an alpha male to protect me. I need a geek who can get my naked photos off the cloud.” —Whitney Cummings

On friends and lovers (but mainly friends). 20. "Yeah, well that's that low-cal, non-dairy, soy milk junk. We sort of... we save the real stuff for the truly terminal cases." —Rachel Green from Friends 21. “Irregardless! Ex-boyfriends are off-limits to friends. That’s just, like, the rules of feminism.” — Gretchen Wieners from Mean Girls 22. "My friends tell me I have an intimacy problem. But they don't really know me." — Garry Shandling