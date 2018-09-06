If you're starting the new school year and worried about jumping back into college dating, you may need to keep some things in mind in order to keep your confidence up and your spirits high. Trust me, I get it — dating can be very annoying. From ghosters to people who have serious communication issues, finding a connection can feel like a slog sometimes. And keeping positive about the dating game can be difficult when you seem to be dealing with a string of negative experiences. I'm here as your helpful dating writer to deliver inspiring quotes about dating for college students so you feel a little bit more peppy about the rest of the school year ahead.

So even if you're a little hesitant, a new school year means new opportunities. You may end up sitting next to someone in class that you're attracted to, which could give you that rush of butterflies that'll make you a tad bit excited again. And when you're feeling the feels all over again, you may need some reinforcement to help you get back into the right mindset. If you're down in the dumps about dating at college, try reading the following quotes to lift you out of it.

Be yourself Giphy "You start to realize that the things that are different about you are the things that make you special. And, as cliche as at that sounds, you realize that if you are lucky enough to have something that is different about you… don’t try to hide it. I don’t try to blend in anymore, it’s all about standing out." — Taylor Swift

Take control Giphy "When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me." — Beyoncé

Learn from your past Giphy "Make a choice: Continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it." — Meghan Markle

Love yourself Giphy "I would say my number one tip is to know that it's OK to be in love with yourself. That's not a bad thing. People might think it's cocky, or arrogant, or selfish — no, that's not what that means. Being in love with yourself is OK. You're allowed to love yourself first. You're allowed to put yourself first. You're allowed to be in love with yourself. It's OK to be like, 'Dang, I look good,' or, 'My hair is popping today,' or, 'I love the way my legs look.' It's OK to love yourself! There's nothing wrong with that. That's who you're supposed to love." — Zendaya

Don't quit Giphy "No matter how you feel: Get up. Dress up. Show up. And never give up." — Lea Michele

Follow what you feel Giphy "I don't go by the rule book... I lead from the heart, not the head." —Princess Diana

Be vulnerable Giphy "I think women are amazing for being able to show what they feel. I admire women who do. I think it's a mistake when women cover their emotions to look tough. I say let's own who we are and use it as a strength." — Gal Gadot