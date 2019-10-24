29 Funny Quotes About Dating That Make Love A Laughing Matter
Whether you're single as a Pringle or paired up like a Kit Kat, sometimes you just need to giggle about your love life. And while meeting new people and connecting with cuties can be fun, going on a million dates can begin to feel lackluster. However, if you're in the mood for some romantic comedy (see what I did there?), these funny quotes about dating will make you live and laugh about falling in love.
Maybe you just got ghosted for the millionth time, or you're struggling to connect with the person you've been seeing. Regardless, it's not always easy to stay positive about dating. While you never want to make a joke a someone's expensive (making fun of others is the least funny thing ever), shrugging your shoulders and embracing the humor of a situation can be the best thing you can do. Not to sound like a wooden plaque at your grandmother's house, but taking a moment to laugh every day can be a super important practice. And hearing anecdotes from people going through the same thing as you? Well, that's just the comedic icing on top.
If you're looking to smile today, these 29 quotes about dating make falling in love a laughing matter.
When you're single and stellar.
1. “My love life is like a piece of Swiss cheese; most of it’s missing, and what’s there stinks.” — Joan Rivers
2. “I think the thing to remember when you’re looking for true love is just keep your hopes up. ‘Cause you never know, you could round a corner and bump into Mr. You Might Do.” — Anita Wise
3. “I’m happy with my relationship status: I’m about to get married. I just don’t know to who yet.” — Kellye Howard
4. "I thought I was promiscuous, but it turns out I was just thorough." — Russell Brand
5. "If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?" — Lily Tomlin
6. "I'm dropping hints that I'm single. I'm single." — Kim Kardashian
7. “I wish there were an online dating website for people who hate online dating.” — Unknown
8. "I say I want to have sex with nobody." — Lisa Vanderpump
9. "Everything I buy is vintage and smells funny. Maybe that’s why I don’t have a boyfriend." — Lucy Liu
On finding the one.
10. "You wanna be a grown-*ss woman? Stop dating skaters. They're sexy on the outside, malt liquor on the inside." — Ali Wong
11. "There's a difference between like and love. Because, I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack." Bianca from 10 Things I Hate About You
12. "Do you have like a first date outfit I could borrow? Like, I don't know, a pair of cargo pants?" — Leslie Knope
13. "I already feel fed up with boys and I haven't even had anything to do with them yet." — Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
14. "He was so good at texting but our real conversations vexed me." — The Prettiots
15. “One guy said he ‘used to be in a band.’ I was like, ‘that’s not an occupation.'” — Julie Klausner
16. "Save a boyfriend for a rainy day — and another, in case it doesn’t rain." — Mae West
17. "To find a prince, you gotta kiss some toads." — Foxy Brown
18. "When choosing sexual partners, remember: Talent is not sexually transmittable." — Tina Fey.
19. "It’s the 21st century. I don’t need an alpha male to protect me. I need a geek who can get my naked photos off the cloud.” —Whitney Cummings
On friends and lovers (but mainly friends).
20. "Yeah, well that's that low-cal, non-dairy, soy milk junk. We sort of... we save the real stuff for the truly terminal cases." —Rachel Green from Friends
21. “Irregardless! Ex-boyfriends are off-limits to friends. That’s just, like, the rules of feminism.” — Gretchen Wieners from Mean Girls
22. "My friends tell me I have an intimacy problem. But they don't really know me." — Garry Shandling
On being with someone.
23. "My boyfriend eats gluten-free. Now I gotta eat all this bread that tastes like free-range Chewbacca."— Ali Wong
24. "I was dating this guy and he thought he could tell that he liked me more because he actually spelled the word ‘you’ and I just put the letter ‘u.’"— Kelly Osbourne
25. "My philosophy of dating is to just fart right away." — Jenny McCarthy
26. "I love you, but I love me more." — Samantha Jones
27. "True love is singing karaoke 'Under Pressure' and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part." — Mindy Kaling.
28. "Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet to see who they really are." — Will Ferrell
29. "Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing." — Natasha Leggero
Whether you vent about Tinder or joke about your girlfriend's smelly salad dressing, sharing silly stories is a great way to connect with the people around you. Of course, if you're getting sick of being single (@ me), laughing along the way can help you stay positive. No matter your romantic status, being kind and patient with yourself is no laughing matter.