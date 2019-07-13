28 Surfing Captions For Instagram That'll Speak To Your Saltwater Soul

To you and your friends, summer means one thing: adventures. It means packing up the trunk of your car with coolers filled with snacks, sneakers that are good for hiking, and suitcases packed with sunscreen and bathing suits. It means taking long drives to the sand and surf, and going swimming, camping, stargazing. Most importantly, it means checking something off your bucket list before the weather gets cold and the waves get too icy to be in. That's why I'm here to give you some surfing captions for Instagram that'll speak to your saltwater soul.

Before I get into those clever and witty captions, though, I want to talk about your other plans for summer. Are you going on any international trips? Are you having campfires on the beach, roasting marshmallows, and eating s'mores? I sure hope so, and I hope you're going to pass a graham cracker and piece of chocolate through the screen, too. *Waits patiently.* I hope you're going to wade in the waterfalls that are somewhat close to your city, dance in the middle of national parks, break out your surfboard, and get it all on film so you can look back on the memories later.

Personally, that's my absolute favorite part of summer. I love carrying my camera around and capturing the inside jokes, glowing smiles, and wild excursions. Sharing moments that feel movie-like with my friends is what the season is all about. It's the kind of laughs and late nights that romantic comedies are based on, and #content that was made for Instagram.

Do yourself a favor and clear your camera roll right now. Download the best preset packs of the year, and get ready to hit the "share" button. These surfing captions for Instagram are only the beginning of the adventures to come.

1. "Sun, sand, and surf."

2. "Sea you on the next wave."

3. "Tangled hair, don't care."

4. "All she does is surf, surf, surf."

5. "If you need me, you can call me on my shellphone."

6. "Yes, I'm a mermaid. Thanks for asking."

7. "Good vibes happen on the tides."

8. "I've got a saltwater heart and surfing on my mind."

9. "Life's a beach. Find your wave."

10. "Leave a little saltwater wherever you go."

11. "Ocean lover since birth."

12. "I'm learning to go with the flow."

13. "If there's a will, there's a wave."

14. "Paradise is anywhere with palm trees and a surfboard."

15. "The ocean is salty, but I'm pretty sweet at surfing."

16. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of surfing and sunshine."

17. "I'm done adulting. Let's be mermaids instead."

18. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

19. "All my troubles wash away in the water."

20. "If you never try, you'll never know."

21. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a surfboard, and that's pretty close."

22. "Catch waves, not feelings."

23. "Everything is pretty swell."

24. "Getting my dose of vitamin sea."

25. "When in doubt, surf it out."

26. "Stay salty, babe."

27. "Hang loose."

28. "Surf's up."

Did you find at least one caption you like? Sweet, then that means you're ready to hit the waves. You're ready to become one with the ocean, and wave to your friends who are watching you from the shore. More than anything, you're ready to make memories that are filled with sunshine and good vibes. Those are the memories that are going to take over your camera roll, and get posted on social media in the months, and years, to come. I can't wait to see them, and throw a like your way.