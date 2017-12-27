28 Instagram Captions For New Year's Proposal Pics That Sparkle & Shine

New Year's Eve and kissing go hand in hand. Sharing the holiday and the New Year with someone you love is something special, and has a different, more important feeling to it than a lot of other holidays might. It's definitely a sign of commitment, but what about a proposal on New Year's? The ultimate promise on one of the most magical nights of the year will for sure be one to remember for a long time to come. What better way to hold this moment forever than by taking a photo of it? When posting, you need to have the best Instagram captions for New Year's proposal pics in your back pocket so that it all just clicks, just like your relationship.

Whether you want your proposal to be private, in front of a ton of people, or with your family present, it'll be perfect because it's with who you love most in the world. To be in love is one thing, already beautiful in and of itself, and then to share the rest of your life with someone is on another level of relationship goals. To want to be with someone forever -- through sick days on the couch, awkward family meetings, rough patches, and blissful nights -- is magical, and hopefully you can capture even just an ounce of that in your photo (and hopefully these captions can help, too).

1. "On New Year's Eve, I want you to kiss me. Kiss me at 11:59 and do not finish that kiss until 12:01. Therefore, I have a perfect ending and definitely a perfect beginning." -- Unknown

2. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." -- Edith Lovejoy Pierce

3. "They slipped briskly into an intimacy from which they never recovered." -- F. Scott Fitzgerald

4. "I love my life because it gave me you. I love you because you are my life." -- Unknown

5. "Time has a wonderful way of showing us what really matters." -- Margaret Peters

6. "And suddenly you know... It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." -- Meister Eckhart

7. "Even miracles take a little time." -- Cinderella

8. "A swig of your love is enough to keep me on high spirits throughout the new year." -- Unknown

9. "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." -- Brad Paisley

10. "There's no such thing as too much sparkle on New Year's Eve." -- Unknown

11. "The best time for new beginnings is now." -- Unknown

12. "There's a reason why two people stay together. They give each other something nobody else can." -- Unknown

13. "For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice." -- T.S. Elliot

14. "I want your midnights." -- Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

15. "Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." -- Sarah Ban Breathnach

16. "Our story isn't over yet." -- Unknown

17. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." -- Eleanor Roosevelt

18. "The best is yet to come." -- Frank Sinatra

19. "Today, I close the door to the past, open the door to the future, take a deep breath, step on through and start a new chapter in my life." -- Unknown

20. "Will it be easy? Nope. Worth it? Absolutely." -- Unknown

21. "The beginning is the most important part of the work." -- Plato

22. "This is me praying that this was the very first page, not where the storyline ends." -- Taylor Swift, "Enchanted"

23. "And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." -- Rainer Maria Rilke

24. "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves." -- William Shakespeare

25. "Celebrate what you want to see more of." -- Tom Peters

26. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." -- Abraham Lincoln

27. "Ring out the false, ring in the true." -- Alfred Lord Tennyson

28. "I'll follow you into the dark. No blinding light or tunnels, to gates of white. Just our hands clasped so tight, waiting for the hint of a spark." - Death Cab for Cutie, "I Will Follow You Into The Dark"