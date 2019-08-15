28 Instagram Captions For Greece & Checking A Major Item Off Your Bucket List

Even though I've traveled a lot, I've never been to Greece. But don't worry, because one day I'll make my way to dreamy destinations like Santorini, Athens, and Mykonos, and wander around the white and blue architecture and rocky streets that are nestled into the coastline. Not to mention, until then, I'll be living vicariously through the pictures you share from your upcoming trip. Do you need some Instagram captions for Greece and checking this major item off your bucket list? Of course.

In fact, you need captions, the best editing apps of the year, and a bunch of filters that'll make your pictures stand out on your feed. You don't want your selfies with the Parthenon and candids with the ancient churches to get lost in the rest of your travels. You want your followers to scroll through your profile and recognize the blooming pink flowers and Mediterranean cuisine, and think, "Wow! I need to go there." You want them to slide into your DMs and ask about the restaurants you love on each island, and where to get a fish pedicure.

Naturally, when they ask you those pressing questions, you'll have all the answers. You'll rant on about your entire itinerary, and may even offer to plan a bit of their trip for them. Am I getting ahead of myself? Maybe, so why don't we get into those captions for Greece. You're about to check a major item off your bucket list, and being prepared to post your travels on social media is #necessary.

1. "BRB, checking something off my bucket list."

2. "Woke up in the dreamiest place."

3. "Living the sweet life in Santorini."

4. "You can meet me in Mykonos."

5. "I'm all about the salty air and sunkissed hair."

6. "I followed my heart and it led me to Greece."

7. "The world is yours to explore."

8. "Picture-perfect moments."

9. "Every passport stamp comes with a story."

10. "This was 100% worth the long flight."

11. "I've never met an island I didn't like."

12. "Some places make you feel like you're living in a postcard."

13. "These are the sunsets we live for."

14. "Pretending I'm in 'Mamma Mia' everywhere I go."

15. "Aren't you glad we went to Athens?"

16. "Hey, MTV. Welcome to my Airbnb."

17. "Do more things that are like this."

18. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

19. "Just hopping from one Greek island to the next."

20. "It's no secret that I belong in Greece."

21. "Go where you feel most alive."

22. "I'd pick this view and you any day."

23. "I've been in a beach daze this entire trip."

24. "Sunset lover since birth."

25. "Another day, another island."

26. "Paradise found."

27. "Nothing but blue skies here."

28. "Greetings from Greece."

In addition to captions and social media tips, you also need some tips on how to pack a carry-on bag so you don't have to lug around a huge suitcase in a place you've never been. It's easier than you may think, and really does help you focus on your destination and experience rather than your belongings.

Be honest with yourself about what you actually need and will use while you're wandering around the islands and cities of Greece. Odds are, it doesn't require much to have the time of your life and check this major item off your bucket list.