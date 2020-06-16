Father's Day is a time when you get to look back on your dad's jokes and think to yourself, "How can I make him laugh?" For years he's been in the business of delivering quality puns and hilarious impressions, so it's only right that you return the favor. Sure, you could wait for the perfect moment to mention one of his iconic jokes during your family barbecue or brunch. But if you add one of these funny Father's Day quotes from a daughter to your Insta post, then you'll give him a reason to smile first-thing and forever.

Your dad may be sitting in bed, scrolling through his phone when your post turns up in his notifications. Before he can even pour a cup of coffee in his "Best Dad Ever" mug, he'll likely giggle and think, "Wow, I'm so lucky to be a dad." If you live in a different city, he may give you a call and compliment your sense of humor, to which you'll be able to say, "Well, I learned from the best!" Together, you may reminisce on his past jokes, including the ones that made you and your siblings' eyes roll.

To say the least, adding a funny Father's Day quote to your post on IG or another social media platform is a no-brainer. Especially if you add a quote that's listed below, your dad will surely laugh and enjoy this special holiday. If you can make them more personal, absolutely do so. After all, a dad is likely always aware of his audience and delivers such good jokes because of it.

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. "You are the luckiest dad in the world. I'd love to have me as a daughter."

2. "Five-star dad. Would definitely listen to his dad jokes again."

3. "Dad, I can never repay you. Literally."

4. "Ask him about the day he taught me how to drive."

5. "Hey, I love you like a father."

6. "If at first you don't succeed, call your dad."

7. "Without me, this day wouldn't mean much. You're welcome."

8. "Dad, I will always be your favorite kid."

9. "One day, you're going to put the 'grand' in grandpa!"

10. "Nothing says 'I love you' like an Instagram post."

11. "I wouldn't want to roll my eyes at anyone else's jokes."

12. "I promise to always read your texts, even when they don't make sense."

13. "He do be looking like my dad, though."

14. "Whenever I'm in a pickle, I don't flip out because I have you."

15. "When in doubt, I'll text my dad."

16. "I'll always be your little girl, even though I'm taller than you now."

17. "He's awesome. But you know what they say, 'Like father, like daughter.'"

18. "Please accept this Instagram post as a symbol of my love for you."

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

19. "Thanks for all the unconditional love and stuff."

20. "He's always down to order pizza. It's no surprise where I get it from."

21. "Finding another dad who can grill like you is totally medium-rare."

22. "I love you more than our dog. Just kidding. Almost."

23. "Happy Father's Day to my favorite Uber driver."

24. "Thanks for chillin' and grillin' with me, Dad."

25. "Orange you glad you have me as your daughter?"

26. "You're always there to catch loose spiders. And honestly, that's what I'm grateful for the most."

27. "I asked Tan France and he said a dad like you will never go out of style."

28. "Sorry for the times I stressed you out when I was in high school."