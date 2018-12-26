28 Clever Captions For The New Year, Because Your Next Adventure Is About To Begin

Are you making way for 2019? I sure hope so! Now, more than ever before, you need to rid your life of anything that's holding you back from living your best life. You need to ditch any drama, worries, and nonsense going through your head, and fill that space with happy thoughts. These are the thoughts that go along with your resolutions — the positive affirmations and mottos you put on sticky notes and hang on the mirror in your room. These are also the clever captions for the new year that will show the world you're so ready for the next adventure to begin.

Don't get me wrong: You're thriving in a lot of aspects of your life right now. You're sharing many laughs with your friends and family, and might have landed your dream job or internship. You're also taking the time to sit down and make some resolutions for 2019, which deserves its own pat on the back. *Extends arms through the screen.*

Truth is, not everyone would write down a list of things they want to do, change, or explore, and then make concrete plans to check them off one at a time. But, you're staying in before the big night when the ball drops and having some necessary time to yourself. You're imagining your bucket list, and finding ways to get to Paris in the spring or launch your own business within the next few months.

You know that the new year isn't all about popping bottles of champagne and throwing glitter in the air like you just don't care. You understand that it's an event that has an impact on the next 365 days. Each day, you'll make decisions and choices that lead to your #bestlife, whatever that may look like for you. The only thing you're missing is one of these 28 clever captions to celebrate the new year and your next adventure. Ready, set, go!

1. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

2. "And so the adventure begins."

3. "La vie est belle."

4. "Don't read the last page." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

5. "Down for whatever the new year brings me."

6. "She wasn't bored, just restless between adventures." — Atticus

7. "Happy thoughts and the new year on my mind."

8. "Wanderlust, city dust, and resolutions that are a must."

9. "Cue the confetti, today and every day."

10. "Live a little."

11. "Full of glitter and good vibes."

12. "Spoiler alert: It's going to be a good year."

13. "It's a new year, so I'm on a new level."

14. "They told me I couldn't, and that's why I will."

15. "Glitter is always an option."

16. "Breathing dreams and change like air."

17. "On my way to collect some beautiful moments."

18. "Life is a book. We fill the pages." — Victoria Valentine

19. "What a wonderful feeling to know that, right now, anything is possible."

20. "Thankful, blessed, and new year-obsessed."

21. "Messy bun and getting stuff done in the new year."

22. "Everything we've been dreaming about is coming soon."

23. "Going into the new year with more coffee mugs, hugs, and less ughs."

24. "I've got a crush on the new year."

25. "Allergic to what was. Attracted to what will be."

26. "Just keep slaying."

27. "OK, let's do this."

28. "Truth or dare to begin."

Believe it or not, everything you've been dreaming about is right around the corner — the midnight kisses and memories sealed in polaroids. (Not to mention, the thousands of chances you'll get to check off your resolutions.)

Every morning of the new year, you'll wake up with a sense of hope and happiness. Maybe you'll hop on a plane to a weekend getaway, or crack open your planner to a full list of activities. Just do me a favor and post something on social media so that the world knows that this is the year of you. You're going be thriving, from the second the ball drops and this next adventure begins.