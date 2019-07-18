28 Captions For Visiting London & Posting On Instagram From Across The Pond

Imagine this: About a month or two ago, you were on the subway in your city, squeezed between a couple of fellow commuters. In one hand, you were balancing an iced coffee, and in the other, you were attempting to scroll through your inbox. The train took a corner a little too fast, and suddenly, you were wearing your caramel drizzle. You let out an annoyed sigh, reached for the extra napkins in your bag, and dabbed your shirt the best you could. Then, you texted your bestie and said, "I desperately need a vacation. Want to go to Europe?" That's why, right now, you're posting on Instagram from across the pond and looking for captions for visiting London.

TBH, it all happened pretty serendipitously. After you sent that text to your bestie on a rather stressful morning, your travel plans fell into place. You found a dreamy hotel or Airbnb to stay in, plane tickets that were in your budget, and a deal on tickets for the London Eye. You figured out an itinerary that was full of excursions you've been dreaming about since you were a little kid, like taking a tour of Buckingham Palace, eating fish and chips near Big Ben, and chilling in Trafalgar Square.

So, when you touched down in this beautiful destination with your passport in your hand and hearts in your eyes, you didn't feel stressed or overwhelmed. You were ready to get your rest and relaxation on, see the sights, and maybe do some shopping, too. You were prepared for the afternoon teas and scones. In addition, you were full of hope that you'd run into the royals and be able to tell Meghan Markle you're in love with her personal style.

Now, fast-forward to the present: It's been a few days since the start of your vacation, and your camera roll is filled to the brim. It's jam-packed with selfies, stylish outfit details, and other pics you want to post on social media. Do you have a few captions for those pics? No? Well, that's what I'm here for then. I've gathered up 28 captions for visiting London that'll be perfect for posting from across the pond.

1. "From London with love."

2. "London is calling, so I must go."

3. "Serving looks from London."

4. "Living like the royals."

5. "I'm taking life one scone at a time."

6. "There's nowhere else like London. Nothing at all, anywhere." —Vivienne Westwood

7. "Wear your crown and go to London."

8. "I have class and you don't." — The Parent Trap

9. "Money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you a ticket to London."

10. "She's got a ticket to ride." — The Beatles, "Ticket To Ride"

11. "All you need is love and a vacation in London."

12. "Falling hard for London."

13. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

14. "Relationship status: crushing on Big Ben."

15. "Never met a scone I didn't like."

16. "From now on, I'm posting on Instagram from across the pond."

17. "Here's the hot tea from London."

18. "I'm all about the beautiful views."

19. "The more fish and chips the merrier."

20. "Up in the clouds, on my way to London."

21. "Let's cross that London Bridge when we come to it."

22. "Doing this sweet thing called traveling to London."

23. "Can you pass the tea and scones, please?"

24. "What's up, MTV. Welcome to my palace."

25. "Yes, I'm a queen. Thanks for asking."

26. "Mind the gap."

27. "London, baby!" — Joey, Friends

28. "When in doubt, follow your heart to London."

Did you find a caption or two that strikes your fancy? If so, prep your Instagram post and hit the share button. Show your travel-loving followers you're living your #bestlife in London, even if you haven't met anybody royal (yet). It might inspire them to book a spontaneous trip across the pond, or to a destination that makes them completely follow their wanderlust.