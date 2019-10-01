For the couple who loves watching horror movies or hosting parties on the spookiest night of the year, having a wedding on Halloween is like a dream come true. Walking down an aisle lined with pumpkins, dancing under a full moon, and saying "I do" to their SO may check off all their "big day" boxes. For those epic occasions this year, I have some captions for Halloween 2019 weddings that are so boo-tiful.

Whether you're attending a whimsical wedding or marrying the love of your life in the next month or so, you need to be fully prepared. If you're the bride-to-be, you need to have your lovely bouquet picked out, and a song for your first dance too. If you're a bridesmaid or guest, then your #look should probably be ordered, tried on, and ready to go. Having a few words and fun stories in the back of your mind is likely a good idea as well, in case you make a toast.

For the reception, the dessert options might include cupcakes with cute skeleton designs on top and a spooktacular wedding cake for you and your boo. After all, what's a Halloween wedding without a few spooky details? It beats me. That's why I'm giving you 28 captions for Halloween weddings so you're even more prepared. Do yourself a favor and save a few in your phone so you can come back to them on Oct. 31, OK?

1. "Relationship status: All boo'd up."

2. "It's a gourd-geous night to get married."

3. "She found her boo."

4. "This love isn't too gourd to be true."

5. "Cutest pumpkin in the whole patch."

6. "Til' death do us part."

7. "Wedding kisses and Halloween wishes."

8. "If you were a ghost, you would still be my boo."

9. "We've been dreaming of October."

10. "Creepin' it real with my bridal crew."

11. "Party on, my witches."

12. "Ghouls just wanna have fun."

13. "May contain boos."

14. "Felt cute, might scare someone later."

15. "You know what you should be for Halloween? Mine."

16. "The fangs all here."

17. "Tonight's wedding rules: eat, drink, and be scary."

18. "Doing this sweet thing called getting married on Halloween."

19. "I've got some wicked awesome friends."

20. "Thanks for always creepin' it real."

21. "It was love at first bite."

22. "Love isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus."

23. "They're too cute to spook."

24. "Go shake your boo-ty on the dance floor, please."

25. "You must've put a spell on me."

26. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

27. "Hey there, pumpkin."

28. "Say boo."

Of course, these sweet and spooky captions will be perfect for pics with the newlyweds or of the bouquet filled with orange flowers being tossed in the air. They'll brighten up your profile, fit in amongst your other fall #content, and remind your followers that wedding season is essentially every season, thanks to holidays like Halloween. It just requires finding your boo.