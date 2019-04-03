28 Captions For Beach Days With Friends, Because You Aloe Them Vera Much

Every single day, we're getting closer to summer, and you can tell because the sun is shining past 5 p.m. and nobody's wearing their heaviest scarves and sweaters anymore. Your favorite brands are debuting their latest bathing suit collections, and you're casually throwing sunscreen into your cart at the store. To be honest, you weren't sure the warm weather was ever going to come your way. But, you're more than grateful that your Instagram will soon be covered with coconuts, palm trees, and fresh fruit smoothies. In the midst of preparing, though, you're realizing one thing: You need some captions for beach days with friends, because you aloe them vera much, and need the entire world to know it.

Now, aside from captions you also need essentials like a towel, a good book, and a pair of sunnies. You need to fill a crocheted bag with headphones, some healthy snacks, and maybe even a surfboard. After all, you did tell your besties in the group chat that, this year, you want to say "yes" to more adventures and new things. Learning how to surf would be a fine-apple way to get started on that — as would seeking out beaches you've never been to before, around the world or near your town.

Personally, I would love to lay under the palm trees in Hawaii or find a little cove to call my own somewhere in Europe. I would love to stick my feet in the white sand of islands located in the Caribbean, or play beach volleyball on the West Coast. But, anywhere with waves and a good sunset for Instagram pictures will do.

Can you agree? Of course! That's why you're looking to prepare for those beach days with your friends in every way possible — to gather up the essentials, and scroll through these 28 captions that you'll love as much as them.

1. "Love you to the beach and back."

2. "I would go coconuts without you."

3. "The only BS we need is bikinis and sandals."

4. "90 percent, happy. 10 percent, sunburnt."

5. "No one likes shady beaches."

6. "See you on the next wave."

7. "You can't swim with us."

8. "Aloe you vera much."

9. "Dear, beach. I think about you all the time."

10. "Don't ever miss a chance to be sun-kissed."

11. "Sending my selfie to NASA, because I'm a starfish."

12. "BRB: Quitting everything so that we can be mermaids."

13. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan, "YOUTH"

14. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry."

15. "We're all about the palm trees and 80 degrees."

16. "Rolling with the good tides and vibes."

17. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix."

18. "Let's spend all of our beach days together."

19. "Girls just wanna have fun at the beach."

20. "Sunrise, beach, sunset. Repeat."

21. "Let's go somewhere the sun kisses the ocean."

22. "Crushin' on this coastal life."

23. "Wander to where the WiFi is weak, and the waves are strong."

24. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

25. "Seek to sea more."

26. "Talk to the palm."

27. "Blood type: salt water and coconut oil."

28. "You're one in a watermelon."

All puns and cute captions aside, you really do love your friends a whole bunch. So, you plan on letting the entire world know with a cute picture of you all rolling with the good tides. (Sounds good to me!) Now, don't forget to hit the "share" button, and I'll be sure to throw you a few likes this summer, too.