Everything about love fills my stomach with thousands of little butterflies. From the first dates spent laughing over a pizza, to the first dance on a couple's wedding day, I thoroughly enjoy listening to stories of how people fell in love. So, it only makes sense that I've gathered up a few anniversary captions for your parents or the parent figures in your life that are as sweet as can be.

Like you, I want to celebrate the fact that they found "The One" and are living life with the person who makes their heart happy. I want to give them another reason to smile on a date they'll never forget, because it's when they said "I do" in front of all their friends and family members, or recited their vows in each other's company.

On their anniversary, they might love pulling out the pictures and massive albums that document their relationship, and reminiscing on all the good times. They may laugh about the hilariously embarrassing date moments and dream about all the adventures they still have to go on over a nice dinner or night of dancing and drinking wine. Your job is to share those pics with the world and send even more love their way.

Post a faded Polaroid your parents have framed from when they were dating, or a throwback from their wedding on your Instagram with one of these captions for their anniversary. It'll be one of the sweetest gifts to them, and give your followers tons of heart eyes.

1. "Hope your anniversary's as wonderful as you."

2. "From what I can tell, marriage is an endless adventure with your favorite weirdo."

3. "Love these two to the moon and back."

4. "You deserve the best anniversary, like, ever."

5. "If I know what love is, it's because of you two."

6. "Marry the one who gives you the same feeling you get when you see food coming at a restaurant."

7. "I swear your love belongs in the movies."

8. "Just a couple of happy campers."

9. "Nothing fancy, just love."

10. "I think they love each other a little more every day."

11. "Thanks to you, I believe in soulmates."

12. "It's a forever and always kind of thing."

13. "Not to brag, but I think my parents are really cute together."

14. "Your love is totally my jam."

15. "I'm your biggest fan."

16. "Cheers to the best parents."

17. "Love as much as you live."

18. "You guys got me all emotional and stuff."

19. "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

20. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

21. "At the end of the day, it's all about who you want to live life with."

22. "They're all mine, and I'm not sharing."

23. "I'm grateful for so much, but especially you two."

24. "A couple of years down, and forever to go."

25. "Here's to love, laughter, and happily ever after."

26. "A love like no other."

27. "They make my heart so happy."

28. "Anniversaries look good on you."

Once you've made your post on social media, be sure to celebrate your parents' anniversary in other ways as well. Consider getting them a cake with "Happy Anniversary" written in the frosting, or book them a night or two at one of the most romantic Airbnbs in the U.S. They'll appreciate it and the reminder of how sweet love and everything that comes with it can be.