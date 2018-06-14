27 Rooftop Instagram Captions, Because It's Almost Happy Hour

Summers were made for many rendezvous on the rooftops and sharing those new heights on the 'Gram. On rooftops, you feel so much closer to the warm sunshine, and from that view, your pics are beyond gorgeous. As far as rooftop Instagram captions are concerned, it really depends on what you're celebrating up there.

Are you and your ride or dies hitting up a rooftop bar for happy hour? Or maybe you're fortunate enough to have access to the roof of your place and plan to BBQ the entire summer. Either way, there's no excuse for not heading up to a rooftop this summer and soaking up as much Vitamin D as you can. The rooftops have been pretty lonely since this past winter, so you've got to make up for lost time.

You and your girls love those long heart-to-hearts on the roof that last until way after the sun sets. In fact, most of your warm summer nights have been enjoyed while clinking wine glasses on the beach or on a rooftop. And you have to admit that looking down at your city from a rooftop gives you so much perspective and clarity. Everything below you might seem pretty small from where you are, but with any of these 27 captions, your pics are going to make a big impression.

1. “Mine was the twilight and the morning. Mine was a world of rooftops and love songs.” — Roman Payne

2. “I love views that make me realize most of my problems aren't that big of a deal." — Anthony Gucciardi

3. “The most profound discoveries are often in plain view, you just need to know where to look for them.” ― Steven Magee

4. "My favorite way to rise above the BS? Rooftops." — Unknown

5. “This belongs to everyone. So enjoy the view.” —Unknown

6. “If you want to change yourself, you have to change your point of view.” — Nina Hrusa

7. "Let's sit on a rooftop at 2 a.m. and talk about life." — Unknown

8. "Adventure awaits." — Unknown

9. "Life is much easier when you just chill out." — Unknown

10. "Up here, nothing else matters, except the stars." — Unknown

11. "So, if you've got something to say, say it from the rooftops." — Unknown

12. "It's summer. Let's climb to the roof." — Unknown

13. "The climb may be tough, but the view from the top is always better." — Unknown

14. "Don't look back, unless it's a good view." — Unknown

15. "Current mood: taking this summer to new heights." — Unknown

16. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

17. “You've got a smile that could light up this whole town." — Taylor Swift

18. “Life is short. Stay awake for it." — Unknown

19. "I'm gonna soak up the sun." — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

20. "Stay close to people who feel like sunlight." — Unknown

21. "The most beautiful thing under the sun is being under the sun." — Unknown

22. "When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine." — Unknown

23. "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully." — Kristen Butler

24. "Leave the drama down there. Let's party up here." — Unknown

25. "Make your summer the kind of summer movies would be jealous of." — Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

26. “Summer nights and city lights." — Unknown

27. “Work hard so that you can enjoy the view." — Unknown

If you're lucky, you'll spend countless days and nights enjoying the rooftop life this summer. Don't forget to take a few moments to truly admire that incredible view.