Summertime is the prime time to watch some of your favorite movies under the stars. Whether you’re going to a drive-in with your partner or just setting up a screen and projector with your roomies in the backyard, it always helps to know what to bring to an outdoor movie in order to make the experience extra special. You could even prep your very own outdoor movie bag so you’re ready to go whenever an invite comes your way.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that it’s safe for anyone fully vaccinated to resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, you may still opt for an outdoor screening instead. Not only is it one of the safest activities for everyone involved, but it can also be one of the most Instagram-worthy. That is, if you’re able to put together the coziest setup.
With more and more outdoor screenings being announced, like Cinespia in Los Angeles and Rooftop Cinema Club in various locations, you’ll want to be prepped for when they announce a classic you love or movie you’ve always wanted to see. Of course, you’ll need the right blankets and snacks, but you’ll also want to remember a few of these other items that are sure to make the evening one of the dreamiest.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Every outdoor movie experience is different, but starting with these basics will make sure your evening goes off without a hitch. Don’t forget a variety of savory and sweet snacks like popcorn and movie theater candy, and your camera so you can snap the cutest pics of your setup and make everyone wish they tagged along.