Once you've officially boarded a new 'ship, it's time to start brainstorming clever ways to let your friends and family in on the secret. The right caption to announce your new relationship status (that won't read like stale queso) might involve a solid blend of sincerity, sassiness, and humor. Of course, there's no inherently wrong way to tell social media you've got a new bae. That said, if using a non-cheesy Instagram caption for your first couple pic is important to you, don't panic. Here are 20 captions for the 'gram that will let everyone know you're happily partnered.

1. "It wasn't love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball

2. "Nobody really likes us except for us." —​Drake

3. I'm so glad I found you."

4. "I just need you and some sunsets." — Atticus

5. You don’t cross my mind — you live in it.

6. You’re my spark in the dark.

7. "[He's/She's] got me in my feelings." — Drake

8. You’re my life-hack.

9. My partner in wine.🍷💕

10. You’re the cream of the crop.🥛

11. "Home is wherever I’m with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

12. I guess the secret is out… 🤐🥰

13. All I want to do is taco’ about you. 🌮

14. "Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole d*mn zoo." — Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

15. "Why fall in love when you can fall asleep?" — Unknown

16. "You’re my downfall, you’re my muse." — John Legend

17. "We don't need a title." — Rihanna

18. "I see nobody but you." — The Weeknd

19. "[He/she] ain't always right but [he's/she's] just right for me." — Jazmine Sullivan

20. "I wish I could paint our love." — Miguel

21. The best is yet to come.

22. “Sometimes what you’re looking for comes when you’re not looking.” — Unknown

23. Love you more than pizza!

24. This is what happens when you refuse to settle.

25. Thrilled to have found you, babe.

26. Your little spoon for life.

27. Don't worry. They made a great impression on my parents.

In the end, what matters most is that you stay true to yourself and your relationship when announcing your new love. There's no need to get unnecessarily caught up in trying to present your relationship in a way that feels "cool" on Instagram. For some people, posting about love and relationships on a public platform is always going to feel a little cheesy, and that's also A-OK. So whether your IG caption is a lyric from your favorite Selena Gomez song, a string of heart emojis, or nothing at all, there is no wrong way to let your friends know you've got a new love in your life.