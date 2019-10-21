15 Loving Instagram Captions For Photos With Your Partner
Coming up with the perfect Instagram caption isn't always easy, folks. This is especially true when it comes to choosing loving Instagram captions for photos with your partner. Communicating intimate emotions on a public forum in a way that feels authentic to you, your partner, and the relationship is, well, an art form TBH. It's worth acknowledging that as long as you're speaking from the heart, you can't really go wrong. Your followers will like whatever sweet thing you have to say about your bae, no matter how cheesy. But fortunately, you don't have to be a poet to warm your SO's heart the next time you share a couples' photo.
There are so many lyrics, quotes, and literary excerpts that can be repurposed into sweet and heartfelt captions for the 'gram. All you need to do is figure out what will work best with the visual elements of the photo(s) and decide on and the specific vibe you want to convey. So, the next time you need some inspiration, don't fret. Whether you want to pour your heart out, serenade your sweetie, or simply remind your goofy bae how much you love their quirks, here are some loving caption ideas for Instagram that will make your partner feel the love.
Song Lyrics
Sometimes, a lovey-dovey song lyric is a great way to let bae know how you feel. Even if you think it might be cheesy, embracing your romantic feelings can be a great way to remind your partner how special they are. Here are some adorable lyrics that would perfectly accompany your next couples' pic.
1. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran
2. “If perfect’s what you’re searching for then just stay the same.” — Bruno Mars
3. “Heaven is a place on Earth with you.” — Lana Del Rey
4. "When the evening pulls the sun down, and the day is almost through, oh, the whole world it is sleeping, but my world is you."
— The Paper Kites
5. "Dancing in the deepest oceans, twisting in the water, you're just like a dream." — The Cure
6. "When you hold my hand, you hold my heart." — The Chantrellines
7. "I’m in love with you and all your little things." — One Direction
Cute Quotes
For the moments when you want to put your love for bae on blast without getting too personal, a cute quote is might be the best way to go.
8. "Everything is better when we do it together."
9. "You're my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye."
10. "The peanut butter to my jelly."
Literary Quotes
There may come a time when you're feeling so in love with your SO that you can't help but gush. These special occasions present a perfect opportunity to repurpose a romantic literary quote.
11. "I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning
12. "I love you as the plant that never blooms, but carries in itself the light of hidden flowers." — Pablo Neruda
13. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss
14. “I would love you in any shape, in any world, with any past.”
— Claudia Gray
15. "I did think, let’s go about this slowly. This is important. This should take some really deep thought. We should take small thoughtful steps. But, bless us, we didn’t." — Mary Oliver
The next time you're thinking of the perfect words to express how you feel, try one of these captionable quotes. They're pretty much guaranteed to make bae smile.