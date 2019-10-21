Sometimes, a lovey-dovey song lyric is a great way to let bae know how you feel. Even if you think it might be cheesy, embracing your romantic feelings can be a great way to remind your partner how special they are. Here are some adorable lyrics that would perfectly accompany your next couples' pic.

1. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran

2. “If perfect’s what you’re searching for then just stay the same.” — Bruno Mars

3. “Heaven is a place on Earth with you.” — Lana Del Rey

4. "When the evening pulls the sun down, and the day is almost through, oh, the whole world it is sleeping, but my world is you."

— The Paper Kites

5. "Dancing in the deepest oceans, twisting in the water, you're just like a dream." — The Cure

6. "When you hold my hand, you hold my heart." — The Chantrellines

7. "I’m in love with you and all your little things." — One Direction