Van life is the definition of #travelgoals. It's one thing to buy a one-way ticket, but it's another thing to have complete freedom while traveling in a camper van. You can really go wherever your heart desires, and there's nothing more spontaneous than that. Traveling is all about discovering hidden gems, and the van life makes that so easy to do. You can feed your wanderlust, without having to depend on flights, trains, or buses. So, here are some of the best Instagram captions for traveling in a camper van that will capture your journey from start to finish.

If you've recently scrolled through Instagram, you've probably come across people who are living the #vanlife. It's basically like having a traveling home, which means that you have complete freedom to travel without depending on anyone else. Your van could serve as a home, kitchen, and transportation all in one. This could help you save money that you'd otherwise spend on expensive flights and hotel rooms. It's a unique way to see the world on a budget and chase those traveling dreams.

1. "#VanLife."

2. "Living my best life in my van."

3. “Forget the map, roll down the windows, and whenever you can, pull over and have a picnic.” — Jim Hensen

4. "Baby you a song, you make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise." — Florida Georgia Line, "Cruise"

5. "Travel as much as you can. As far as you can. As long as you can. Life's not meant to be lived in one place."

6. "We'll make the great escape." — Boys Like Girls, "The Great Escape"

7. "One day, we'll look back on our lives and smile at how much we did and how far we came."

8. "Life is a beautiful ride."

9. "Cruisin' without a care in the world"

10. "Home is where the van is."

11. "Happiness is right inside this camper van.”

12. "In the end, it's not miles that count, but the memories made along the way."

13. "Sending postcards from the road."

14. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the road."

15. "No destination. Just cruising."

16. "Life's about the journey, and I hope this adventure never stops."

17. "It's a long road, but it's totally worth it."

18. "On a mission to explore the unseen."

19. "If you ask me where I'm going, I'll tell you someplace beautiful."

20. "Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road." — Jack Kerouac

21. "Who needs a plane ticket when you have a van?"

22. "Life is a journey, not a destination." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

23. "Got my hand on the steering wheel and the world at my fingertips."

24. “Life is a highway. I wanna ride it all night long.” — Rascal Flatts, "Life is a Highway"

25. "Feeling as free as the wind."

26. "And the weather so breezy. Man, why can't life always be this easy." — Kanye West, "Flashing Lights"

27. "There's no turning back now."