I Slept On Trains, Planes, & Buses On A Euro Trip & It's One Of The Best Travel Decisions I've Made

Transportation is a major part of trip planning. When you want to explore a new destination, you have to arrange the logistics in the best way for you, your time, and your budget. From trains, to planes, to buses, there are so many ways to get from one place to the next. As a full-time traveler, one of my biggest travel tips is to utilize overnight transportation. When you're on a tight schedule, this could make your trip a breeze without breaking the bank. I slept on trains, planes, and buses on a trip throughout Europe and it was one of the smartest travel decisions I've ever made.

One of the perks of being able to fall asleep anywhere, is that I'm able to save a lot of time and money. I really don't mind taking the overnight bus or sleeping on a flight. In fact, I often wake up feeling like I magically appeared in a new destination, because I was catching much-needed Z's the entire time.

This has served me well as a full-time traveler. I've been able to plan trips by booking my buses, flights, and even trains at night to maximise my time abroad. I can see more places and save more money in the process. If that's not #TravelGoals, then I don't know what is.

I Saved A Lot Of Money hey_ciara on Instagram Sleeping on trains, planes, and buses helped me save more money than I ever could have imagined. Everything adds up when you're traveling, so I was happy to cut costs where I could. Booking transportation at night has really allowed me to save money that I would have otherwise spent on expensive hotels. I need to pay for transportation regardless, so this allowed me to kill two birds with one stone by using this as a form of transportation and housing. Luckily, I can fall asleep just about anywhere, so it was so worth it when I realized that I could used the money I saved for memorable excursions and even future trips, rather than a hotel room.

... And A Ton Of Time When you're on vacation, it's natural to want to see and do all the things, but you're usually working with limited time. This means you have to pick and choose what's most important to you. It also means that sometimes, you may have to skip out on things that you'd really like to do. Sleeping in transit left me with more time to explore different destinations. I could spend a night on the train and wake up in a new city, as opposed to traveling during the daytime. I didn't have to sacrifice nearly as much, and I woke up feeling ready to take on a new destination.