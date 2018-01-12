27 Instagram Captions For The Super Blue Blood Moon That Are Absolutely Dreamy

So, in case you haven't heard already, there's an extremely rare celestial event headed your way soon, and it's called the Super Blue Blood Moon. Say what? Though it might sound like some sort of extremely delicious ice cream flavor, it's really something quite different. Let me break it down really quickly: the Super Blue Blood Moon is a total lunar eclipse with a reddish yellow hue (hence the "blood" portion of the name), and the moon will also be closer to Earth, making it look bigger (thus the "super"). Oh and also, it's coming our way on Jan. 31, and you'll need some Instagram captions for the Super Blue Blood Moon to accompany the perfect snap.

The last thing you want is to roll up ready to watch and photograph the Super Blue Blood Moon without a caption prepared. We all know your caption make or break your photo. Before you get going, make sure to consult these 27 options. Then, go ahead and get your space squad together, because these pictures are going to be out of this world.

1. "She was the type to fall in love with the moon, and everything that was beautifully unreachable." — Senti D.P.

2. "She liked the moon, because, like herself, it shined its brightest when no one was around to see." — Unknown

3. "Selenophile: (n) someone who loves the moon." — Unknown

4. "The sun watches what I do, but the moon knows all my secrets." — J.M. Wonderland

5. "My soul is in the sky." — William Shakespeare

6. "And you were just like the moon, so lonely, so full of imperfections, but just like the moon, you shined in times of darkness." — Unknown

7. "She loves moonlight, and rainstorms and so many other things that have soul." — J.M. Storm

8. "And if you're ever feeling lonely, just look at the moon. Someone, somewhere, is looking at it, too." — Unknown

9. "To the moon and back." — Unknown

10. "And like the moon, she had a side of her so dark, that even the stars couldn't shine on it; she had a side of her so cold, that even the sun couldn't burn on it." — Abigail J.

11. "How to be a moon child: 1) Never stop exploring, 2) follow the moon, 3) stay wild, 4) walk barefoot, listen to the wind, 5) always be yourself, 6) say yes to new adventures, 7) be brave, be kind, be curious." — Unknown

12. "She was beautifully out of places. Sometimes I believe she intended to be. Like the moon during the day." — D.R.

13. "I will never be a morning person, for the moon and I are too in love." — Christopher Poindexter

14. "Only a true wolf will fall in love with the moon." — j.s. uili

15. "And if you are to love, love as the moon loves; it does not steal the night – it only unveils the beauty of the dark." — Isra Al-Thibeh

16. "The moon was so beautiful that the ocean held up a mirror." — Ani Difranco

17. "With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?" — Oscar Wilde

18. "Stay wild, moon child." — Unknown

19. "She walked in moon dust and stars were sprinkled in her hair." — Unknown

20. "Look up, and get lost." — Unknown

21. "Born to chase the moonlight." — Unknown

22. "I have late night conversations with the moon, he tells me about the sun, and I tell him about you." — S.L. Gray

23. "She and the moon could always be found playing in darkness." — A.J. Lawless

24. "Went outside and saw the moon and made me think of you." — Unknown

25. "The way the moon disappears into the night it comes back full bright, that is what I'll do." — Unknown

26. "Even the moon needs time to remember how fully it is loved." — Pavana

27. "Just like moons, and like suns, with certainty of tides. Just like hopes springing high, still I'll rise." — Maya Angelou