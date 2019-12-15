27 Instagram Captions About Feeling Thankful After A Breakup
A breakup can often bring to the surface emotions you didn’t realize you could feel after a split. On any given day, you may fluctuate between frustration, sadness, relief, and confusion. But once you’ve had some time to gain perspective, hopefully you’re able to put the past behind you and focus on all that you’ve learned. To tell the world you’re doing just fine, share one of these Instagram captions about feeling thankful after a breakup.
This isn’t to say you should feel like a million bucks immediately after a split. Healing can often take time. In fact, most relationship experts suggest going 90 days with no contact between you and your ex immediately after a breakup. But if you invest that post-breakup energy into things you love, and spend time with people who encourage you, you might find you’re able to move on more quickly than you expected, and this is when the gratitude might really start to set in.
If you’re loving single life and want the world to know it, post a cute selfie on the ‘gram with one of these bold and confident captions. Maybe you’ve been through hell and back, but you know what? You’re not letting that define you. This is going to be your best year yet.
Song Quotes
1. “I've loved and I've lost, but that's not what I see. 'Cause look what I've found, ain't no need for searching.” — Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
2. “I needed to lose you to love me.” — Selena Gomez, “Lose You To Love Me”
3. “I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar.” — Katy Perry, “Roar”
4. “If it wasn't for all that you tried to do, I wouldn't know just how capable I am to pull through.” — Christina Aguilera, “Fighter”
5. “Now that you're outta my life, I'm so much better. You thought that I'd be weak without you, but I'm stronger.” — Destiny’s Child, “Survivor”
6. “I'm feeling like a star, you can't stop my shine.” — Jason Derulo, “Ridin’ Solo”
7. “This is the part when I say I don't want you, I'm stronger than I've been before.” — Ariana Grande, “Break Free”
8. “I’m still dancing at the end of the day.” — Maggie Rogers, “Light On”
9. “Thanks to you now I get what I want, since you been gone.” — Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone”
10. “I do my hair toss, check my nails. Baby how you feelin'? Feeling good as hell.” — Lizzo, “Good As Hell”
Celebrity Quotes
11. “In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths.” — Drew Barrymore
12. “You are not what happened to you, you are what you chose to become after what happened to you.” — Selena Gomez
13. “I’m thankful that when I go to bed at night, that I have been myself that day. And, I have been myself all the days before that.” — Taylor Swift
14. “Always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” — Michelle Obama
15. “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe
16. “People are put into your life for seasons, for different reasons, and to teach you lessons.” — Selena Gomez
17. “I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day. And I’ll wait till whenever that is.” — Hannah Brown
18. “Don’t waste a minute not feeling happy. If one window closes, run to the next window, or break down a door.” — Brooke Shields
19. “Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are.”—Beyoncé
20. "My fairy tale has absolutely changed. I don't need the Prince Charming to have my own happy ending. I can make the happy ending myself." — Katy Perry
21. “This is a wonderful day. I’ve never seen this one before.” — Maya Angelou
Literary Quotes
22. "What is stronger than the human heart which shatters over and over and still lives.” — Rupi Kaur, Milk & Honey
23. “Be in love with your life, every detail of it.” — Jack Kerouac, Selected Letters 1940-56
24. “You wanna fly, you got to give up the sh*t that weighs you down.” — Toni Morrison, Song Of Solomon
25. “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will."— Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre
26. “Those awful things are survivable because we are as indestructible as we believe ourselves to be.” — John Green, Looking For Alaska
27. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if only someone remembers to turn on the light.” — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Everything you’ve been through has led you to where you are today, and that’s something to celebrate. You’re enough all on your own, and you’ve got this.