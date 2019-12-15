27 Instagram Captions About Feeling Thankful After A Breakup

A breakup can often bring to the surface emotions you didn’t realize you could feel after a split. On any given day, you may fluctuate between frustration, sadness, relief, and confusion. But once you’ve had some time to gain perspective, hopefully you’re able to put the past behind you and focus on all that you’ve learned. To tell the world you’re doing just fine, share one of these Instagram captions about feeling thankful after a breakup.

This isn’t to say you should feel like a million bucks immediately after a split. Healing can often take time. In fact, most relationship experts suggest going 90 days with no contact between you and your ex immediately after a breakup. But if you invest that post-breakup energy into things you love, and spend time with people who encourage you, you might find you’re able to move on more quickly than you expected, and this is when the gratitude might really start to set in.

If you’re loving single life and want the world to know it, post a cute selfie on the ‘gram with one of these bold and confident captions. Maybe you’ve been through hell and back, but you know what? You’re not letting that define you. This is going to be your best year yet.

Song Quotes Shutterstock 1. “I've loved and I've lost, but that's not what I see. 'Cause look what I've found, ain't no need for searching.” — Ariana Grande, “thank u, next” 2. “I needed to lose you to love me.” — Selena Gomez, “Lose You To Love Me” 3. “I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar.” — Katy Perry, “Roar” 4. “If it wasn't for all that you tried to do, I wouldn't know just how capable I am to pull through.” — Christina Aguilera, “Fighter” 5. “Now that you're outta my life, I'm so much better. You thought that I'd be weak without you, but I'm stronger.” — Destiny’s Child, “Survivor” 6. “I'm feeling like a star, you can't stop my shine.” — Jason Derulo, “Ridin’ Solo” 7. “This is the part when I say I don't want you, I'm stronger than I've been before.” — Ariana Grande, “Break Free” 8. “I’m still dancing at the end of the day.” — Maggie Rogers, “Light On” 9. “Thanks to you now I get what I want, since you been gone.” — Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone” 10. “I do my hair toss, check my nails. Baby how you feelin'? Feeling good as hell.” — Lizzo, “Good As Hell”

Celebrity Quotes 11. “In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths.” — Drew Barrymore 12. “You are not what happened to you, you are what you chose to become after what happened to you.” — Selena Gomez 13. “I’m thankful that when I go to bed at night, that I have been myself that day. And, I have been myself all the days before that.” — Taylor Swift 14. “Always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” — Michelle Obama 15. “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe 16. “People are put into your life for seasons, for different reasons, and to teach you lessons.” — Selena Gomez 17. “I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day. And I’ll wait till whenever that is.” — Hannah Brown 18. “Don’t waste a minute not feeling happy. If one window closes, run to the next window, or break down a door.” — Brooke Shields 19. “Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are.”—Beyoncé 20. "My fairy tale has absolutely changed. I don't need the Prince Charming to have my own happy ending. I can make the happy ending myself." — Katy Perry 21. “This is a wonderful day. I’ve never seen this one before.” — Maya Angelou