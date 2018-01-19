27 Galentine's Day Instagram Captions To Help You Celebrate Your Girl Gang

There are some days I look around at my group of girl friends and wonder to myself just how in the world I ever survived without them. They've been there through everything, and I know I can trust them with anything. Your girls are vital to your life; relationships are fun and nice and important in their own way, but there's no replacing the addition of your girls in your life. If you're looking for another way to showcase love for your girls on Galentine's Day, these Galentine's day Instagram captions are a great place to start. Each person in your friend group adds their own unique flair, whether that be their humor, their courage, their encouragement, or their love for others. The one day of year is coming when it's solely the time to celebrate these girls, and I don't know about you, but I intend to take full advantage of it.

Whether you've known your girl gang forever or just for a little bit, there's no doubt that they feel irreplaceable in your life. Thanks to Leslie Knope, everyone's favorite girl gang adviser, we get the excuse to love on our friends right before loving on our significant other — or loving ourselves on Singles Awareness day (no shame). No matter the occasion, these 27 captions are the perfect way to celebrate your girls.

1. “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” —Leslie Knope

2. "We're getting ready to take over the world. My group of girlfriends — we're renegades." — Lisa Bonet

3. "The only people you can really share certain things with in secret are your girlfriends." — Sherry Knight

4. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love smashing the patriarchy with you." — Unknown

5. "Happy Galentine's day, you beautiful tropical fish." — Unknown

6. "Uterouses before duderouses." — Leslie Knope

7. "Men come and go — God knows they certainly have in my life — but girlfriends are forever. I have a lot of girlfriends but only a few very, very close ones." — Alana Stewart

8. "Ovaries before brovaries." —Unknown

9. "Be the Leslie Knope of whatever you do." — Unknown

10. "Oh Ann, you beautiful spinster." — Leslie Knope

11. "You're my butter half." — Unknown

12. "You suck less than most people." — Unknown

13. "You're my favorite person to do nothing less." — Unknown

14. "You always find a way to make my day a little brighter." — Unknown

15. "I'm so glad you're as weird as me." — Unknown

16. "Without you my life would suck." — Unknown

17. "Good friends are like stars. You may not always see them but they're always there." — Unknown

18. "Because of you I laugh a little bit harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." — Unknown

19. "I never let my best friend do stupid things... alone." — Unknown

20. "We don't meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason." — Unknown

21. "You will always be the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart." — Unknown

22. "You're my Nemo. If you get lost, I'll find you." — Unknown

23. "We'll be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing home." — Unknown

24. "A best friend is someone who loves you when you forget to love yourself." — Unknown

25. "Nothing can compare to the stomach ache you get laughing with your best friends." — Unknown

26. "Hello from your local girl gang." — Unknown

27. "I may not always be there with you, but I always will be there for you." — Unknown