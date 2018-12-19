'Tis the season for tons of Christmas movies. For real: There are too many festive movies to watch this time of year, and everyone has their go-to favorites. You and your friends may even hold a debate on which is the best Christmas movie of all time. There are the classics like Miracle on 34th Street, White Christmas, and It's a Wonderful Life, and nostalgic '90s flicks like Home Alone and The Santa Clause. It's difficult to choose, but one thing that's for certain is, you can't go wrong with Christmas movie quotes for captions on Instagram.

Whether you're having a comfy movie night with your BFFs in festive onesies, or spending the day playing in the snow, pictures are a must. The only problem is coming up with a caption before you post. Luckily, a movie quote is always a good idea, and with so many holiday films to choose from, you'll never run out of awesome one-liners. Totally quotable films like my favorite Christmas movie, Elf, are guaranteed to bring instant likes.

There's also a quote for every occasion. You can go with something sweet from a rom-com like Love Actually for your mistletoe pics with bae, or something hilarious from How the Grinch Stole Christmas for your squad pic at your Secret Santa gift exchange. So, pop that kettle corn and enjoy these 27 movie quotes just for you.

1. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Elf

2. "Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps... means a little bit more!" — How the Grinch Stole Christmas

3. "I’ll just be hanging around the mistletoe, hoping to be kissed." — Love Actually

4. "First we’ll make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we’ll snuggle." — Elf

5. "Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart." — The Polar Express

6. "A cotton-headed ninny-muggins." — Elf

7. "Every time a bell rings an angels gets his wings." — It's a Wonderful Life

8. "Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas." — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9. "I just like to smile, smiling's my favorite." — Elf

10. "You'll shoot your eye out" — A Christmas Story

11. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup." — Elf

12. "Just because you can't see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist." — The Santa Clause

13. "God bless us, every one." — A Christmas Carol

14. "Santa's coming! I know him! I know him!" — Elf

15. "And we're gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas." — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

16. "Son of a nutcracker." — Elf

17. "Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind." — Miracle On 34th Street

18. "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

19. "Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" — Elf

20. "I triple-dog-dare ya!" — A Christmas Story

21. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." — White Christmas

22. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes, the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." — The Polar Express

23. "I suppose it all started with the snow. You see, it was a very special kind of snow. A snow that made the happy happier, and the giddy even giddier." — Frosty the Snowman

24. "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around." — Love Actually

25. "That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen." — Deck the Halls

26. "Oh. How *jolly* our Christmas will be!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas

27. "Blast this Christmas music. It’s joyful and triumphant." — How the Grinch Stole Christmas