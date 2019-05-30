With summer and sunshine on your mind, you've probably already done yourself a favor and pushed your winter clothes to the back of your closet. But have you done the same with your makeup? As an avid beauty lover myself, I'm always eager for summer, because it means that the glowy makeup looks I love to wear year-round are finally back in style. If you're just like me and are totally ready to show off your poppin' highlighter, you'll need some captions for summer makeup selfies (because you already know you're going to take a ton of pics).

In my opinion, summer makeup is way underrated. Some makeup enthusiasts might give fall and winter makeup a ton of credit, because it's the time when people really play with dramatic looks, as opposed to the more dewy looks of summer. But that's actually what I love about summer makeup. You can just wear tinted moisturizer and mascara and that's totally cool, or you can opt for a beautiful bronze contour.

I love how versatile makeup is in the summer, and I know I'm going to rock my favorite dewy looks long after my tan fades. Here are some captions I'll definitely be using for my summer makeup selfies, and if you're planning on rocking some awesome looks, you should use them, too.

1. "Highlight so bright you need sunnies on just to look at me."

2. "'Cause I slay." — Beyoncé, "Formation"

3. "Today is gonna be a glow day."

4. "My highlight is as bright as the sun right now, and I'm not mad about it."

5. "My lip gloss is cool, my lip gloss be poppin'." — Lil Mama, "Lip Gloss"

6. "Don't try to come for me when my makeup looks this fierce."

7. "All I need is some tinted moisturizer and mascara."

8. "Beneath the makeup and behind the smile I am just a girl who wishes for the world." — Marilyn Monroe

9. "Living for the 'so glowy I look like I'm constantly sweating' vibe this summer."

10. "My summer makeup looks can't be beat."

11. "I'm feelin' myself." — Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, "Feelin' Myself"

12. "Does this bronzer make my tan look orange?"

13. "Guess who doesn't need blush because she's already sunburnt?"

14. "Makeup is not a mask that covers up your beauty; it's a weapon that helps you express who you are from the inside." — Michelle Phan

15. "Give me a glowing highlight, a poppin' lip gloss, and mascara wand, and I can do no wrong."

16. "Shimmery, shiny, and sparkly are my three favorite colors."

17. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

18. "She's looking glossy."

19. "Glamour is a state of mind."

20. "There are no rules when it comes to makeup." — Kevyn Aucoin

21. "Never spend a good makeup day without taking a selfie."

22. "Too glam to give a damn."

23. "Beauty, to me, is about being comfortable in your own skin. That, or a kick-ass red lipstick." — Gwyneth Paltrow

24. "'Sunkissed glow' is the look we're going for all summer long."

25. "There is no such thing as too much highlight."

26. "Feeling confident because I've got my summer glow on."

27. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds"