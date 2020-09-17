26 Instagram Captions For Moving In With Your Partner During The Pandemic

Moving in with an SO? An exciting milestone. Moving in with an SO during the coronavirus pandemic? A daunting challenge. IMO, living with a partner for the first time is a big step in any relationship, and when you take that next step during a global pandemic, there's more potential for conflict. But if you and your boo are feeling certain about each other despite all the uncertainty in the world, then go grab some cardboard boxes and packing tape. Once you're settled, I've got some Instagram captions for moving in with your partner during a pandemic that will let your followers know about this major life change.

Don't get me wrong — moving in with a partner during the pandemic doesn't always lead to trouble. Pandemic-related stress can make moving in with your SO more challenging than it would be otherwise, and that's OK. Posting a cute moving-day selfie with your partner on IG gives you a chance to celebrate all the fun that comes with sharing a space and making a life together. When you get a break from rearranging furniture and picking out area rugs, these IG captions about moving in with your SO will make you feel right at home.

RicardoImagen/E+/Getty Images

1. "So go ahead and drive me insane, baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you." — Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U"

2. "It's official: We're going the (social) distance and moving in together."

3. "Congratulations, 2020. You just redeemed yourself. #roommates."

4. "Lovin' you whether times are good or bad, happy or sad. Let's stay together." — Al Green, "Let's Stay Together"

5. "Living together? Amazing. Working from home together? ...Not so much."

6."We're officially quarantine buddies."

7. "Thanks for agreeing to live with me, even though I refuse to let you hang your Avengers poster in the living room."

8. "We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January. This is our place, we make the rules." — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

9. "Being stuck at home isn't so bad when I'm stuck with you."

10. "Taking bets on how long it will take [partner's name] to lose their new key."

11. "Finally making my dreams of lounging around in matching tie-dye athleisure with you 24/7 come true."

12. "New quarantine buddy, who dis?"

13. "Can't wait to fight with you over how to properly load the dishwasher."

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

14. "Don't you know you're the fire in my bones, you're my heart and my home." — Little Big Town, "Next to You"

15. "Please raise your quaran-tinis and join us in toasting our new place together!"

16. "Moving in together is all fun and games until you realize how loudly your partner talks on work Zoom calls."

17. "I don't know what the future holds, but I'm ready to make a future with you."

18. "My hot new roommate keeps trying to make out with me."

19. "So excited to live with my better half (and to only pay half the rent)."

20. "Hope you like the sight of me in sweatpants, because that's all I'll be wearing around our new apartment for the foreseeable future."

21. "Home is wherever I'm (quarantined) with you."

22. "Couples who quarantine together stay together."

23. "Downside of moving in together: Now my partner knows I watch bloopers from The Office every night before bed."

24. "You make me feel like I'm living a quarantine dream. #roomies."

25. "'Do you want to make a TikTok?' — me to my new roomie every day from here on out."

26. "Ain't no mountain high, ain't no valley low, ain't no virus wide(spread) enough, to keep me from living with you, baby."

If you two can move in together during a pandemic, then you can take on any challenge.