28 Instagram Captions For Moving In With Your SO & Celebrating A Milestone Together

Throughout your relationship with your SO, you may have a lot of amazing milestones. You may travel together for the first time to someplace that's been on both of your bucket lists. You may get a pet together, like a cute kitten or a puppy who comes to the park with you on your lunch dates. At some point, maybe this spring or summer, you may also look at each other and say, "Wanna be roommates?" After agreeing that having an apartment to call your own would be so sweet, you'll get a bunch of boxes and make the move. Can I offer you some Instagram captions for moving in with your SO for when you make it official on social media, too?

Before I get into the puns, the heartwarming quotes, and the hilarious hashtags, though, let me tell you about everything you have to look forward to. (Spoiler alert: It's a lot.) From my personal experience, I can tell you that living with your SO is one of the greatest adventures you'll have yet. Decorating your apartment together, talking about your day over spaghetti dinners, and laughing over memes and random inside jokes in bed — you'll love it all.

You'll love waking up next to the person you love every day, and getting to kiss them before having your usual cup of brew. Trips to the grocery store will truly become your favorite thing, and don't even get me started on cooking dinner and watching your favorite television shows with #bae after work. (OK, you really want to know? Let's just say, your adulting habits and routines just got so much better.)

But, I don't want to spoil every amazing thing that's coming for you soon, so I'll move right along to the Instagram captions that you want and need. These 28 captions are sure to tell your followers that you and your SO are official roommates, and falling head over heels in love.

1. "Hey there, roomie."

2. "I just need you and the Netflix password."

3. "Lucky to be in love with my new roommate."

4. "Not to brag, but I think we're really cute together."

5. "The one where they move in together."

6. "You, me, and our new apartment keys."

7. "Let's namast'ay in bed."

8. "And so, the next adventure begins."

9. "Home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, "Home"

10. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

11. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

12. "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do."

13. "Alexa, unpack all of these boxes."

14. "It's so good to be home."

15. "Thanks for being my forever roommate."

16. "I love you to the couch and back."

17. "If you do the dishes, you'll get kisses."

18. "We're like totally adults now."

19. "Sorry about the mess, but we live here."

20. "BRB: Trying out our new apartment keys!"

21. "Happy lil' things."

22. "I'm so excited to start every day with you."

23. "Welcome to our happy place."

24. "But first, let's snuggle on the couch."

25. "The #bae cave."

26. "Home, sweet, apartment."

27. "I'll race you to the kitchen!"

28. "You're home and adventure all at once."

Maybe you totally expected to move in with your SO, or maybe this is one of the unexpected things that can happen in your life that are really so fun and beautiful. Either way, I'm really excited for you two to start this new chapter of your relationship, and I hope you are, too.

I hope you're running around the home sections of stores, happily looking for succulents to put in your kitchen windowsills and cozy towels to hang in your shared bathroom. I hope you're dancing in your room at midnight, and calling each other "roomie" on the reg.

Most importantly, I hope you're making this experience your own and finding joy in it however you see fit. That's essential, and probably the best part of any milestone with someone you love.