26 Football Instagram Captions For The Thanksgiving Day Game With Your Home Squad

Once you've reached the end zone of Thanksgiving dinner, it's time to relax and watch some football. Stay in and enjoy the game on the big screen, or round up your loved ones for a little game of your own in the backyard. Whichever route you choose, the big day is all about being together with the people you love most, enjoying amazing food, and watching an iconic sport. Football is about teamwork, and your squad has worked hard preparing a great Thanksgiving meal, so celebrate that team spirit with some football Instagram captions. They’ll pair perfectly with whatever pics you take of your post-dinner game plan.

It could be a photo of your family gathered together in the family room cheering on your favorite team, or action shots of your friends running around outside in your team’s colors. Either way, you need a great caption to go with your Insta-worthy post. I’ve assembled cute, clever, and witty football captions for you. Now, it's time to put your game face on and draft the perfect Instagram pic and caption. You'll have a dream team combo that'll rake in all the likes.

1. “[Pumpkin] pie like watching football with you.”

2. "One team, one dream."

3. "It's not how big you are, it's how big you play." — John Wooden

4. "Blessed and football-obsessed."

5. “Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights

6. "Love you to the end zone and back.”

7. "Thankful for football season.”

8. "Tackle the ball like I’m going to tackle this pumpkin pie.”

9. “When our team wins, that’ll give us pumpkin to talk about.”

10. "You want intimidation? I'll show you intimidation." — Little Giants

Shutterstock

11. "’Tis the season… football season, that is.”

12. “I apologize for the things I said during the football game.”

13. “The only ball I can catch is a butterball.”

14. "If our team loses, at least we have pie!”

15. "Feeling tail-great on Thanksgiving.”

16. “I’m tough like a football player when going in for a second piece of pie.”

17. "Football on Thanksgiving is the tur-key to my heart.”

18. “OK, halftime is over. It’s time for a second helping of stuffing.”

19. “My favorite team is the one with turkey, stuffing, and gravy on it.”

20. "I can't keep calm when football's on."

21. "Life needs more tailgates and touchdowns."

22. "It's not fall without football."

23. "It's game day, y'all."

24. “Home is where my squad is.”

25. "Always get a kick out of spending Thanksgiving with these people.”

26. The huddle is real out here.”