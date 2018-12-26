26 Clever Captions For The New Year & Prepping For Your Next Adventure

Are you making way for the new year? You may be on a mission to ditch any drama or nonsense in your world so you can fully live your #bestlife. In addition, you may be writing positive affirmations in your phone next to clever captions for the new year that’ll prep you for your next grand adventure.

Truth be told, you want to thrive and continue to share many laughs with your friends and family in the years to come. You may want to land your dream job or internship, and go on trips that’ll give you stories to tell and bigger dreams to dream. So you may be jotting down all kinds of resolutions for the exciting new year to come and using your Saturday nights to plan ahead.

Not everyone writes down a list of things they want to do, change, or explore, and then makes concrete plans to check them off one at a time. But you're imagining your bucket list and finding ways to see everything in Paris this spring or launch your own clothing biz in a few short months.

Each day, you're making decisions that lead to your best life — whatever that may look like for you. These 26 clever captions will encourage you on your journey and prep you further for those adventures to come.

1. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

2. "And so the new year begins..."

3. "Here’s the tea: I’m dating my passport in the new year.”

4. "Don't read the last page." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

5. "Down for whatever the new year brings me. That’s what’s up. "

6. "She wasn't bored, just restless between adventures." — Atticus

7. "Sparkles on my mind."

8. "Step into the new year and let it go.”

9. "Cue the confetti today and every day."

10. "Go on adventures a lot."

11. "Good vibes up ahead."

12. "Spoiler alert: It's going to be a good year."

13. "It's a new year, so I'm on a new level."

14. "They told me I couldn't, and that's why I will."

15. "Glitter and adventuring are always an option."

16. "Breathing dreams and change like air."

17. "On my way to bigger and better things."

18. "Remember that once you dreamed of being where you are now."

19. "What a wonderful feeling to know that, right now, anything is possible."

20. "Here comes the fun."

21. "Messy bun and getting stuff done in 2020."

22. "Coming soon: everything we've been dreaming about."

23. "Going into the new year with more love and less ugh’s."

24. "I've got a crush on the new year."

25. "Dear, [insert year]. Let’s do this.”

26. "More than ready for the next adventure.”