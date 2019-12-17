26 Captions For Missing Your Partner Over The Holidays Snow Very Much

The holidays are meant for reuniting with your loved ones. Unfortunately, that may mean you and your partner will be long-distance for a bit. While you love hanging out with your family and doing all of your favorite traditions, you still wish bae was there with you. Between wrapping presents and drinking eggnog by the fireplace, you can post a cute pic with one of these captions for missing your partner over the holidays to let them know just how much you love them.

In a perfect world, you would have both your family and your partner all together this time of year. But if you live in different cities, states, or even across the globe, it's difficult to make that happen. If only you had Santa's sleigh, so traveling all over could be a quick and easy process. Until that happens, focus on all the fun you're having with your family, show your partner some love on the 'Gram, and know you'll be reunited very soon.

When find yourself wishing your partner was around so you could bake cookies and cuddle up on the couch to watch Elf, post your picture with a message that's as sweet as pumpkin pie.

Shutterstock

1. "All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

2. "Santa, can you hear me? I have been so good this year, and all I want is one thing. Tell me my true love is near." — Britney Spears, "My Only Wish (This Year)"

3. "Santa, can I borrow your sleigh? I'm missing my bae."

4. "If you're not underneath my Christmas tree this year, I'll be upset."

5. "At least we'll have NYE together."

6. "I wish I could be cuddling with you."

7. "Every time you see a Christmas light, I hope you think of me."

8. "Christmas just won't be the same without you."

9. "I'll have a blue Christmas without you." — Elvis Presley, "Blue Christmas"

10. "You are my most cherished Christmas present, and you're not even here."

11. "Your presents is requested under my tree."

12. "It's snow fun without you here."

13. "I can't sleigh without my bae."

14. "There's snow place I'd rather be than with you."

Shutterstock

15. "I can deal with coal in my stocking, but missing you is where I draw the line."

16. "I'm avoiding all mistletoe until we're reunited."

17. "At least I have Christmas cookies to make missing you easier."

18. "Walking in a winter wonderland just isn't the same without you to hold my hand."

19. "You're the holly to my jolly."

20. "Christmas is great, but it would be tree-mendous with you here."

21. "When we're back together, that will be the greatest Christmas gift ever."

22. "I'm getting Santa-mental just thinking about you."

23. "Yule are my fire."

24. "Swapping out my Christmas countdown for a countdown to our reunion."

25. "Where's my knight before Christmas?"

26. "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas