If you've just said "yes" (or have received a resounding one) to a proposal, congratulations! Pop a bottle of Dom Pérignon for you and your partner. You two are embarking on a wonderful journey together, ripe with opportunities for a deeper love, more growth, and lots of good times with your favorite person. When it comes to making some noise on social media, you'll want the the perfect Black love Instagram captions for your engagement announcement.

Reaching this stage in your relationship is worth a celebration. So is is having a relationship where you get to bask in the love and nurturing of another Black person. (And, you know, flex on your Instagram followers with your sparkly new piece of jewelry.) Taking inspiration from song lyrics and books, to pop culture references and sappy sentiments, here are some captions to celebrate your engagement.

When You're Hype About This New Chapter

1. "Engaged"` does have a nice ring to it.

2. To answer the question of “what’s poppin'?”

3. Vibe check? More like “wife check.”

4. Saying "yes" was easy.

5. Alexa, play “Love On Top” by Beyoncé.

6. Because I thought someone who wasn’t engaged said something.

7. Life just got a little more magical.

8. So, who’s coming over to pop bottles?

9. No one else I'd rather do married life with.

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images

When You Want To Show Off Your Ring

10. I woke up with this.

11. Alexa, play “Drip” by Cardi B.

12. "'Cause I’m icy, wifey." — "ICY GIRL" by Saweetie

13. Feast your eyes upon the biggest flex of the year.

14. Shine bright like a diamond… ring.

15. Shirley Bassey was right: Diamonds are forever.

When You Just Can't Stop Smiling

16. "That’s just the way you make me feel." — "Make Me Feel," Janelle Monáe

17. Here’s to the beginning of forever.

18. Yes, I'm in my feelings.

19. 'Til the wheels fall off.

20. Glad I've got someone to rewatch Black-ish, (or POSE, or Insecure) with for the rest of my life.

21. "In the flush of love’s light / we dare be brave / and suddenly we see / that love costs all we are / and will ever be. / Yet it is only love which sets us free." — "Touched By An Angel," Maya Angelou

22. Ridiculously happy that we're going to grow old and wrinkly together.

23. Promise to be there through thick, thicc, and thin.

24. Presenting: Your new, melanated relationship goals.

25. Once they saw me in my bonnet, it was a wrap.

26. Looks like we’re putting the soul in soulmate.

Regardless of what you choose to focus on in your Instagram post, there are plenty of ways to announce your engagement in (unapologetically Black) style.