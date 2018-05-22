25 Wine Quotes For Instagram, Because National Wine Day Exists

My grandma always told me, "A glass of wine a day is good for the heart" — and who am I to ever doubt my own grandmother? I take this advice straight to, well, the heart, and that's why I truly believe everyone should take some time to unwind with their favorite glass every once in awhile (if you're 21 and up). Wine always deserves an invite to the party, and girls' night with your besties wouldn't be complete without sipping some rosé. It's a great companion, so with National Wine Day coming up on Friday, May 25, you need wine quotes for Instagram when you're about to take a selfie with your favorite drink.

Maybe you and your squad have a winery weekend planned. You could also be toasting to a fab life with your BFF at your favorite wine bar, or enjoying some much-needed "me time" at home with your fur baby and a bottle of chardonnay. Whatever your plans may be, keep these 25 quotes about wine handy, so you don't need to set your glass down for too long when prepping an Insta post. Use these wise words to caption your wine selfies, best friend toasts, and sipping boomerangs. Then, get right back to enjoying what's truly good for your heart and soul, and have a happy National Wine Day.

1. "Wine a little, laugh a lot." — Unknown

2. "Wine flies when you're having fun." — Unknown

3. "Wine not?" — Unknown

4. "Accept what life offers you and try to drink from every cup. All wines should be tasted; some should only be sipped, but with others, drink the whole bottle." — Paulo Coelho

5. "Either give me more wine or leave me alone." — Rumi

6. "Wine is one of the most civilized things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection, and it offers a greater range for enjoyment and appreciation than, possibly, any other purely sensory thing." — Ernest Hemingway

7. "Beer is made by men, wine by God." — Martin Luther

8. "Sip happens." — Unknown

9. "She loved three things — a joke, a glass of wine, and a handsome man." — W. Somerset Maugham

10. "Wine, because it's not good to keep things bottled up." — Unknown

11. "You had me at merlot." — Unknown

12. "Wine is the most healthful and most hygienic of beverages." — Louis Pasteur

13. "I like on the table, when we're speaking, the light of a bottle of intelligent wine." — Pablo Neruda

14. "The best wines are the ones we drink with friends." — Unknown

15. "A good day starts with coffee, and ends with wine." — Unknown

16. "Home is where the wine is." — Unknown

17. "A good man can make you feel strong, sexy, and able to take on the world... oh wait, that's wine. Wine does that." — Unknown

18. "Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Some girls are made of sarcasm, wine, and everything fine." — Unknown

19. "In wine, there's truth." — Pliny the Elder

20. "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of wine." — Unknown

21. "I love everything that's old — old friends, old times, old manners, old books, old wine." — Oliver Goldsmith

22. "Sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep, a bath, and a glass of wine." — Thomas Aquinas

23. "Wine is bottled poetry." — Robert Louis Stevenson

24. "Language is wine upon the lips." — Virginia Woolf

25. "Wine is the answer. What was the question?" — Unknown