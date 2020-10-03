Lana Del Ray is facing some backlash from her fans again, but this time it's for a mask she wore. Attending a Los Angeles Barnes and Noble book signing for her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, on Friday, Oct. 2, Del Rey was pictured wearing a mask that appeared to be a thin mesh fabric full of holes, and fans aren't happy about it. These 25 tweets about Lana Del Rey's mesh mask from her fans take aim at the singer.

The event, per Daily Mail, was at the Barnes and Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, but her new poetry book wound up playing second fiddle to Del Rey's unique face mask. Wearing a sparkly mesh mask, Del Rey became a trending topic on Twitter the following morning after angering fans for what they saw as an irresponsible choice of face wear. Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a cloth face covering with two or more layers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Del Rey's mesh mask was seemingly not up to par. The mask looked like it it would do nothing to prevent the virus' spread, and thus does not appear to meet Los Angeles County's requirement for face masks in public.

While most fans were angered over Del Rey's mask choice, others argued there was a translucent layer underneath the mesh of Del Rey's mask. Elite Daily reached out to her reps for comment on the backlash and clarification on the mask's material, but heard nothing back at the time of publication.

While a mesh mask is problematic in public no matter what, some fans have voiced their concern with Del Rey's selfies with fans

Others are asking if she even understands the point of wearing a mask

Some tweets point out her "Karen" move

Fans are also making memes for her move because of how irresponsible it was

Some stans are having a hard time standing behind her due to recent events

Del Rey previously came under fire in May after publishing a letter to her Instagram titled "Question for the culture." The letter was criticized for unfairly targeting recording artists of color with critiques of how audiences respond to pop music about sex.

Del Rey has yet to comment on the backlash from fans over her choice in mask.