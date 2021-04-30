25 'Schitt's Creek' Quotes For Graduation & Loving This Journey For Yourself

You did it — you're graduating, and really loving this journey for yourself. You're just like Alexis in Schitt's Creek, who worked hard to finally get her high school diploma. But before you head off on your next grand adventure, you need to celebrate. There's no better way to do that than to party with your friends, snap a few graduation pics, and post them on the 'Gram with a Schitt's Creek graduation quote.

Hopefully your graduation isn't filled with a bunch of scheduling conflicts like the Roses had in the Season 3 finale episode, "Grad Night," so everyone can be there to celebrate you. After all, you want to be showered with love and congratulations for all your hard work. That's even more reason to post some cute graduation pics online. Snap a picture of you in your "black dress" and "hat with the thing on it" — aka your cap and gown, according to Alexis. Make sure you get a group pic with your fam. You could even snap some candid pics of you and your besties dancing around to "A Little Bit Alexis" at your graduation party, while eating some enchiladas with the cheese folded in. Since you have so many party plans, don't stop the fun trying to come up with your own caption when there are these 25 Schitt's Creek graduation quotes and inspiring words from the Rose family that you can use instead.

Pop TV