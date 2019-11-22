25 Instagram Captions For Your First Couples' Vacation Pictures
Every relationship has milestones that are worth celebrating: your first time meeting the parents, your first argument, and — of course — your first vacation as a couple. Traveling together is a big deal, and it should be treated like one. Once you shake off the jet lag and the sand, you'll want to get a cute photo together, and no post is complete without a clever caption. But coming up with Instagram captions for your first couples' vacation pictures shouldn't be stressful — you're on vacation, after all. Lucky for you, I've come up with a few ideas for vacation captions that will let you mark this major milestone, so you can get back to relaxing with your sweetie.
Maybe you two are doing a casual weekend getaway. Maybe you're backpacking through Europe for a month. No matter the duration or location of your vacation, a clever caption will take your trip pics from adorable to works of art. Though you don't want to rub both your getaway and your new bae in your followers' faces, I have a feeling they'll be more willing to double tap that couples' vaca pic when you add one of these short and quippy captions.
Funny Captions
- "We may need a vacation from each other after this vacation, but I'd still call our first trip together a success."
- "The best part of traveling with you is always having someone to take my picture."
- "It's all fun and games until you realize what a terrible job bae did putting sunscreen on your back."
- "It's currently sunny, with a 90% chance of us still liking each other when this trip is over."
- "We've been together for five days straight and still like each other. That seems like a good sign."
- "It's official: We look just as good together in [location] as we do at home."
- "Thanks for being a travel buddy and a travel pillow all in one."
- "No matter the view, I want to see it with you."
- "'I have found out there ain't no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them.' — Mark Twain. Congrats, bae. You've passed."
Sweet Captions
- "The Wi-Fi here may be weak, but we're feeling more connected than ever."
- "Grateful to have a travel buddy with navigational skills. Without you, I'd be lost."
- "I can always depend on you to put aloe on my sunburns and extra snacks in your bag."
- "You feel like home and an adventure all at once."
- "Get yourself an SO who's always willing to give you the window seat."
- "Planes, trains, and all the feels."
- "'In life, it's not where you go, it's who you travel with.' – Charles Schulz"
- "You are my greatest adventure yet."
Punny Captions
- "Baecation, all I ever wanted."
- "If we took a holiday, just some time to shell-ebrate."
- "I hope you still like me, even though I came with a lot of baggage."
- "First vacation together? No sweat! (JK. There was a lot of sweat.)"
- "There's no one I'd rather sea the world with."
- "Happy to report our first trip together is going swimmingly."
- "I shore like traveling with you."
- "I'm OK being tide down by this one."
Happy traveling, and remember: The success of a trip doesn't predict the success of a relationship, but being able to travel well together is definitely a huge plus.