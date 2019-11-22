Every relationship has milestones that are worth celebrating: your first time meeting the parents, your first argument, and — of course — your first vacation as a couple. Traveling together is a big deal, and it should be treated like one. Once you shake off the jet lag and the sand, you'll want to get a cute photo together, and no post is complete without a clever caption. But coming up with Instagram captions for your first couples' vacation pictures shouldn't be stressful — you're on vacation, after all. Lucky for you, I've come up with a few ideas for vacation captions that will let you mark this major milestone, so you can get back to relaxing with your sweetie.

Maybe you two are doing a casual weekend getaway. Maybe you're backpacking through Europe for a month. No matter the duration or location of your vacation, a clever caption will take your trip pics from adorable to works of art. Though you don't want to rub both your getaway and your new bae in your followers' faces, I have a feeling they'll be more willing to double tap that couples' vaca pic when you add one of these short and quippy captions.

Funny Captions PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images "We may need a vacation from each other after this vacation, but I'd still call our first trip together a success."

"The best part of traveling with you is always having someone to take my picture."

"It's all fun and games until you realize what a terrible job bae did putting sunscreen on your back."

"It's currently sunny, with a 90% chance of us still liking each other when this trip is over."

"We've been together for five days straight and still like each other. That seems like a good sign."

"It's official: We look just as good together in [location] as we do at home."

"Thanks for being a travel buddy and a travel pillow all in one."

"No matter the view, I want to see it with you."

"'I have found out there ain't no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them.' — Mark Twain. Congrats, bae. You've passed."

Sweet Captions "The Wi-Fi here may be weak, but we're feeling more connected than ever."

"Grateful to have a travel buddy with navigational skills. Without you, I'd be lost."

"I can always depend on you to put aloe on my sunburns and extra snacks in your bag."

"You feel like home and an adventure all at once."

"Get yourself an SO who's always willing to give you the window seat."

"Planes, trains, and all the feels."

"'In life, it's not where you go, it's who you travel with.' – Charles Schulz"

"You are my greatest adventure yet."

Punny Captions "Baecation, all I ever wanted."

"If we took a holiday, just some time to shell-ebrate."

"I hope you still like me, even though I came with a lot of baggage."

"First vacation together? No sweat! (JK. There was a lot of sweat.)"

"There's no one I'd rather sea the world with."

"Happy to report our first trip together is going swimmingly."

"I shore like traveling with you."

"I'm OK being tide down by this one."