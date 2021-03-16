It's understandable if you're hesitant to celebrate your one-month anniversary on social media. Sure, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got engaged after less than a month together, but you probs know how that turned out. One month isn't a terribly long time (especially if the month in question is February), and even if you and your boo have already become Instagram official, it might feel a little #extra to celebrate your first month with an Instagram post. However, I've got suggestions for one-month anniversary Instagram captions that aren't too over the top, because a monthiversary is totally worth celebrating in my book.

Whether you're looking for an anniversary IG caption that's sarcastic or sweet, here are some ideas that are sure to get you all the likes (and definitely won't make your followers roll their eyes).

1. One month down, many more to go.

2. Here's to 30 days of you.

3. Even after spending approximately 2,592,000 seconds together, we still really, really like each other.

4. We haven't been together long, but when I look at you, I know I belong. #OneMonth

5. Your performance during your first month as my partner has been exceptional. Keep up the good work.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

6. "I need to tell you something: I really really really really really really like you." — Carly Rae Jepsen #OneMonthAnniversary

7. Happily annoying the crap out of each other for one month and still going strong.

8. Est. 1 month ago.

9. I didn't think it was possible to smile for 30 days straight. You proved me wrong.

10. It's only been one month, but I feel like I've known you a lifetime.

11. Time really does fly when you're having fun. #OneMonthDown

12. Thank you for 30 days of belly laughs. Happy anniversary!

13. We're an "us" now. #OneMonthTogether

14. Here's hoping the honeymoon stage never ends. Happy one month, baby!

15. "There's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear. Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?" — Taylor Swift #OneMonthAnniversary

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

16. Hey, our first month together has been pretty fun. Wanna go for two?

17. One month to the day that I first saw your face.

18. One month ago, you finally asked me out. FYI, I'm really grateful you did.

19. Fun fact: a one-month anniversary should technically be called a "mensiversary," so happy mensiversary, I guess.

20. "Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy, but here's my number, so call me maybe?" — me, one month ago

21. Shoutout to Tinder for making this match happen exactly one month ago today.

22. We're not sick of each other yet after one month together, so that seems like a good sign.

23. I never realized how much one month and one person could change your life. Happy anniversary, babe.

24. Now that we're one month in, it's time to make the official Instagram debut. #Anniversary

25. It takes 30 days to break a habit, and it's taken 30 days to realize you're a habit I don't wanna break.

Happy one-month anniversary, you two!